News & Politics

Thinking About Getting a Pet? These DC Area Shelters Are Waiving Adoption Fees This Month.

The summer is often the busiest time for animal rescues—but you can give them a hand, or, paw.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Manuta/Getty Images.

Just in time for Thursday’s International Cat Day, several DC area animal rescues have waived their adoption fees for cats (and dogs) this month. Summer is often a shelter’s busiest time of year, so if you’re considering bringing home a new furry friend, it’s a good time to look.

 

Animal Welfare League of Alexandria

4101 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria

Every dog has his day—and, in Alexandria this August, it’s time for the big dogs to shine. The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria is waiving adoption fees (which usually range from $150 to $350, depending on age) for all pooches who weigh over 40 pounds, the shelter announced on its Facebook. New owners of these big dogs—already vaccinated spayed or neutered, and microchipped—also get a free large doggie bed, while supplies last.

 

Humane Rescue Alliance

71 Oglethorpe St., NW; 1201 New York Ave., NE

DC’s Humane Rescue Alliance is waiving adoption fees (typically $75 to $250) through Sunday, August 11. With locations in Ivy City and Manor Park—the former only handles dog adoptions—you only need a state-issued ID to adopt. Walk-ins are welcome and a “test drive” program allows you to take a dog home for a week-long trial period before committing to a full adoption. All adoptions are first come, first serve.

 

Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center

8676 Davis Rd., Columbia

This Columbia shelter is waiving all adoption fees throughout August, to go with the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance’s goal of adopting out 3,000 shelter pets statewide during the month. They’ve got options, too, with everything from dogs and cats to guinea pigs and a turtle named Myrtle available on the agency’s Petfinder.

 

Prince George’s County Animal Shelter

3750 Brown Station Rd., Upper Marlboro

Not to be outdone by its neighbors to the north, the Prince George’s County Animal Services Division is also waiving all pet adoption fees for the month of August, regardless of species. The Upper Marlboro shelter requires prospective pet parents to bring a completed and printed-out application to the adoption, with one application per animal.

More:
Arya Hodjat
Arya Hodjat
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day