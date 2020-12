Join us today, December 4 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about holiday takeout? Need help assembling your home bar? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave your question now for Ann, then join her this morning for an answer.

Ann: Good morning! Hope everyone’s hanging in. What burning food questions are on your mind today? You’ve got me for the next hour!

Loading…