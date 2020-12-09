Politico Bags Holiday Party, Gives Staffers $100 Uber Eats Credit Instead

Politico will not throw a holiday party this year, virtual or otherwise, staffers learned Wednesday morning. The company will instead provide employees with a $100 credit on Uber Eats “to enjoy a night of food and drink on us” at any point before the end of December, CEO Patrick Steel writes in a memo. (Those who don’t work in an area served by Uber Eats can expense a $100 dinner.) Steel also says Politico will make a “meaningful donation” to the Capital Area Food Bank.

Memo:

POLITICOs:

2020 has been a year like no other. Despite these difficult and unprecedented times, we have much to be thankful for and many reasons to celebrate. In the spirit of the holiday season, this year we will take a different approach to our annual holiday party.

CELEBRATING THE POLITICO FAMILY: It’s been quite a year filled with extraordinary challenges, unique obstacles, and unforeseen stresses. Despite it all, each of you stepped up for more readers and subscribers than ever before, and we have delivered for more clients at a time when essential, trustworthy, and non-partisan news and intelligence has never been more valuable. While I would like nothing more than the chance to celebrate with conversation, laughs, karaoke, and PEOPLE (I really miss you all!), unfortunately that just isn’t possible this year. That said, we can and should celebrate our many successes. To do that, we will provide each of you with $100 Uber Eats vouchers to enjoy a night of food and drink on us. This holiday celebration voucher will be sent separately and can be redeemed through the end of the month. If you are currently in a location where Uber Eats is not available, please expense a $100 dinner during that same time frame.

HELPING THOSE MOST IN NEED: The pandemic has had a devastating impact in communities across our nation. In our region alone, nearly half a million men, women, and children of every age, race, and religion live with the difficult realities of food insecurity, meaning they have limited or uncertain access to enough food. Over the last nine months, more Americans—and particularly Americans of color—have experienced food insecurity and have used a food pantry, food bank, or community food distribution during those months. The Capital Area Food Bank is the anchor of hunger relief infrastructure in the region of POLITICO HQ, providing more than 45 million meals to people in communities across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. As a key partner to the DMV region, it has a 40-year history rooted in advancing equity for all by providing access to good, healthy food for those who need it most. There’s no better or more appropriate way to celebrate the holidays than by giving back and partnering with the Capital Area Food Bank, which is why I am proud to share that POLITICO will make a meaningful donation to further the vitally important work they do.

Though it will be some time before we can get together in person again, I look forward to the day when we can raise a glass together to toast all that we have accomplished during these chaotic times. In the interim, we will do so in spirit. Please know how proud I am of what we continue to accomplish together. Thank you for your continued commitment to POLITICO and I look forward to closing the year with the same strength and resolve that has been on display all year.

Best, Patrick