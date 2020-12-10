News & Politics

Naomi Biden Will Join a DC Law Firm in January

The eldest of Joe Biden's grandkids will be an associate at Arnold & Porter.

Written by
and
| Published on

Naomi Biden, the eldest grandchild of President-elect Joe Biden, will join the DC office of international law firm Arnold & Porter next month. The 26-year-old graduated from Columbia Law in May.

According to an Arnold & Porter spokesperson, Naomi will be one of 55 first-year associates joining the firm in January.

Naomi—the daughter of Hunter Biden and his first wife Kathleen—has been the the most visible of the Biden cousins, sharing snapshots of the family on her public Instagram account and tweeting to a following of 194,000. Before getting her J.D., she studied at the University of Pennsylvania (one of her classmates was Tiffany Trump). More recently, she and long-term boyfriend Peter Neal, a law student, created an online tool for people to check their CARES Act benefit eligibility.

According to her Twitter bio, Naomi is currently based in New York. If she doesn’t find her own DC place right away, we know of a nice mansion with several guest rooms where she can probably stay rent-free.

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She oversees the magazine’s real estate and home design coverage, and writes long-form feature stories. She was a 2020 Livingston Award finalist for her two-part investigation into a possible wrongful conviction stemming from a murder in rural Virginia. Kashino lives in Northeast DC.

