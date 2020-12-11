News & Politics

The Wizards Launched a Hebrew Twitter Account to Welcome Israeli Player Deni Avdija

The six-foot-nine forward makes his NBA debut this month.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by David Tran, via iStock.

The Wizards are welcoming Israeli draft pick Deni Avdija with a new Hebrew Twitter handle, @washwizardsil. The account’s bio — written in Hebrew, naturally — translates to: “The official account in the Hebrew language, with an Israeli focus, of the Washington Wizards.” Thus far, the page features three tweets all spotlighting Avdija, including a video message from the rookie forward himself.

“Hello to all the Israeli fans of the Washington Wizards. Welcome to the principal Washington Wizards Twitter page in Hebrew. I hope you enjoy,” says Avdija. “All the content here is in Hebrew just for you all. I love you all. From Washington, kisses.”

Although Avdija is an NBA newbie, the 19-year-old is no stranger to life as a pro baller. He arrives in Washington after three years with Maccabi Tel Aviv, an Israeli Basketball Premier League club. When Avdija made his debut with the team at age 16, he became the youngest player in squad history. This past season, the six-foot-nine forward garnered the league’s MVP award while leading Maccabi Tel Aviv to a national championship. Hopefully, his skills will translate to the court at Capital One Arena when he suits up for the Wizards this month.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
Promo Cover
Special Offer
Subscribe now and recieve a complimentary mug with your purchase.
One year of Washingtonian and a free mug for $18!
SIGN UP