Food  |  News & Politics

DC Restaurants Cut Indoor Dining Capacity to 25 Percent Today

Montgomery and Prince George's counties are moving to ban indoor dining altogether this week

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Evy Mages

DC restaurants must reduce indoor dining capacity to 25 percent beginning today. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the tightened restrictions three weeks ago in an effort to get rising Covid-19 cases under control. Outdoor dining, pick-up, and delivery are still allowed as usual.

Meanwhile, Maryland suburbs that were previously operating at a quarter capacity are now moving to shut down indoor dining altogether. Prince’s George’s and Anne Arundel counties are suspending indoor service from Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 5 PM through at least January 16 and 13, respectively. Montgomery County is headed toward the same as soon as 5 PM on Tuesday. County Executive Marc Elrich signed an executive order to implement the new restriction, which is pending review by the county council.

Virginia continues to allow dining rooms to operate at 50-percent capacity.

Local jurisdictions have also recently reduced restaurant and bar operating hours. No alcohol sales are allowed on-site after 10 PM in DC and its suburbs, though restaurants can deliver wine, beer, and cocktail until midnight in the District. DC and Virginia restaurants can continue to serve food on-site until midnight. Maryland establishments must close at 10 PM.

These restrictions make the need for government financial relief even more essential for many business’ survival. This may be a make or break week for Congress to pass a new economic rescue package. Restaurant owners and workers have been lobbying for a $120 billion grant fund that would help independent establishments nationwide to cover rent, payroll, and more. So far, it hasn’t gotten the traction they hoped for.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
Promo Cover
Special Offer
Subscribe now and recieve a complimentary mug with your purchase.
One year of Washingtonian and a free mug for $18!
SIGN UP