Once again, the Proud Boys and other far right-wingers gathered in DC this past weekend, congregating maskless throughout the city and clashing with counter-protestors. Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages was on the ground, snapping shots of the demonstrating and the chaos.

Saturday night:

Earlier in the day Saturday:

