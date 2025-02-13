Enrique Tarrio Weighs Run for Matt Gaetz’s Old Congressional Seat

The former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is considering a run for Matt Gaetz’s former seat in Congress, Miami New Times reports:

If he does run for office, he says, it probably won’t be a repeat of his his 2020 bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, which he withdrew from before the Republican primary. Instead, he says he’s considering, Matt Gaetz’s former District 1 seat near Pensacola, which Gaetz has said he has no interest in reclaiming. “If I do run, I want to be in that building that they accused me of trying to storm,” Tarrio says.

In 2023, Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol. President Trump pardoned Tarrio upon his return to office last month. Earlier in February, a judge awarded a historic Black church in DC the Proud Boys’ trademarks.

