Report: White House Employee Had Leg Amputated Amid Covid Battle

The head of the White House security office, Crede Bailey, has privately waged a months-long battle against Covid, and was hospitalized for three months, according to a story published today by Jennifer Jacobs at Bloomberg. Bailey had to have his lower leg and foot amputated, according to the story: He “was the most severely ill among dozens of Covid-19 cases known to be connected to the White House.”

Bailey was “known on the compound as a strong Trump supporter,” Bloomberg reports. His illness hadn’t been publicized, but friends have been raising money for him on GoFundMe over the past month. “Bailey’s family has asked the White House not to publicize his condition,” according to Bloomberg, “and President Donald Trump has never publicly acknowledged his illness.”

The GoFundMe has collected more than $35,000 to date. A December 7 update from its organizer, Dawn McCrobie, stated that Bailey “has recently been released from the ICU and is now at a full-time rehabilitation center where he is focused on gaining strength and learning to live a new normal.” She asked for financial help for a prosthetic leg and “all the medical equipment necessary for him to get around – crutches, a walker, a wheelchair, a scooter.”

