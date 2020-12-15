The final home at The Drew, a boutique 3 residence building on Sherman Avenue nestled between Columbia Heights and Petworth, is perfect for the homeowner seeking privacy, ultra-high quality design, and plenty of space for indoor-outdoor living.

Spread across over 1,300 square feet, this fantastic opportunity features three bedrooms, two and one half bathrooms, and two large terraces. The eat-in kitchen hosts custom, ultra-sleek wood toned cabinetry and a full Bosch appliance package, Quartz countertops, full height marble slab backsplash, and Kohler fixtures.

The 9 foot ceilings throughout highlight the drama of the space and make the beautiful, full height marble and porcelain tiling in the Owner’s suite all the more impressive. Light blonde hardwood floors and clean, white walls make the entire home feel light and airy – creating the perfect palette for anyone’s furnishing taste. With a terrace at both the front and the back, new homeowners will experience true indoor/outdoor living.

The Drew sits just blocks from the new Whole Foods on Florida Avenue and is just a few minutes walk away from downtown Columbia Heights with access to Metro, Target, and Giant. In this building, United Investments showcases their incredible range delivering this boutique building at the same time as a $2M single family house in Shepherd Park and a 99-residence building in NoMa. Every residence in United’s portfolio gets the same attention to detail and the same dedicated warranty – providing new purchasers with a great sense of calm in their home buying decision during these unprecedented times. Residence 1 at The Drew is ready for you to make it yours.

Contact:

Lily Yoseph

lyoseph@mcwb.com