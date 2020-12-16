President Trump has nominated Andrew Giuliani to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, the White House announced Wednesday, saying the position is a “Key Administration Post.” Giuliani said on Twitter that he was humbled by the appointment.

It is my honor to serve on the board of the US Holocaust Memorial Council. At a time when religious freedom is increasingly threatened and anti-semitism is on the rise, we must always remember the atrocities of the Holocaust and teach our children that government should…[1/2] pic.twitter.com/6Yw8y00w3u — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) December 16, 2020

…never impede our individual right to practice religion. To be appointed by this President, who has been a champion for our Jewish brothers and sisters all around the world, makes this honor that much more humbling. Thank you for your leadership @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/5iOxLnqRXp — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) December 16, 2020

Giuliani, will serve a five-year-term on the 55-person board, which meets twice a year. His qualifications include…uh…that time he sued Duke University for cutting him from the golf team? The time he lost his West Wing pass? The time he made out furiously with his wife at the Harman Center?

Whatever brought him to this position, Washingtonians can be relieved that we’ll have a Giuliani in town at least until 2025.