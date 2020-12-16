News & Politics

Trump Has Nominated Andrew Giuliani to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Photograph by Flickr user Mr. T in DC.

President Trump has nominated Andrew Giuliani to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, the White House announced Wednesday, saying the position is a “Key Administration Post.” Giuliani said on Twitter that he was humbled by the appointment.

Giuliani, will serve a five-year-term on the 55-person board, which meets twice a year. His qualifications include…uh…that time he sued Duke University for cutting him from the golf team? The time he lost his West Wing pass? The time he made out furiously with his wife at the Harman Center?

Whatever brought him to this position, Washingtonians can be relieved that we’ll have a Giuliani in town at least until 2025.

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

