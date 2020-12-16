News & Politics

Virginia and Maryland Will Send DC 16,000 Additional Covid-Vaccine Doses

The partnership comes after DC said it was short-changed by the government's dose distribution process.

Written by
| Published on
Computer-generated representation of a COVID-19 under electron microscope, courtesy of Wikimedia.

This week, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that officials in Virginia and Maryland agreed to send DC doses of the vaccine to supplement the amount the city received from the federal government. On Monday, Virginia pledged to send 8,000 doses and today, Bowser shared that Maryland would contribute as well: They will also provide 8,000 doses, according to Bowser spokesperson Susana Castillo.

Bowser recently criticized the dose distribution plan because it was based on residential population, which doesn’t account for DC’s commuting workforce. DC was originally slated to receive about 6,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine—a number that would cover only about 10 percent of the city’s healthcare workers.

The first folks in DC to receive the vaccine will be five first responders, including DC’s Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly, who should be getting their shots by the end of this week.

Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

