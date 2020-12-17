News & Politics

PHOTOS: White House Holiday Party Attendees Show Off Mostly Maskless Selfies

Kid Rock and Ivanka joined not-so-socially distanced revelers

Written by
| Published on
white house christmas decorations 2020
Planes, trains, and automobiles line the walls of the East Room, as part of the White House's 2020 holiday decorations, in a salute to America's history of technology and innovation. Photograph by Dan Swartz

The slew of Insta pics from recent White House holiday parties are mostly a PSA of how not to ring in the most wonderful time of the year during a pandemic. Here’s a sampling from the accounts of those in Trumpworld.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonny Joy Nelson (@sonnyjoynelson)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Molly Schwanz ❥ (@mollyschwanz)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany Trump (@tiffanytrumpfans)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erin Blakely (@bearblakely)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jon Teller (@therealjontelleresq)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Morgan Ortagus (@morgan_ortagus)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Pierson (@katrinapierson)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Mills (@joshbmills)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump)

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
Promo Cover
Special Offer
Get one year of the magazine and our January issue for $18!
SIGN UP