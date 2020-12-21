In order to have a great vaping experience, you will need to have some good quality cartridges. It’s a common misconception that vaping is just for those who want to get high. It can be used for a relaxing CBD kick instead.

Of all the different ways you can use cannabis, vaping might just be the healthiest and safest. It minimizes the damage to your lungs and lets you experience the effects of CBD in a smooth manner.

The cartridges we will be discussing shortly are all disposable and filled with CBD e-juice. It cannot be overstated how convenient this makes it to unwind with them after a long day of work. They can be powered via a battery.

You’ll find that these cartridges come in a good number of flavors to cater to all tastes. Having more than one flavor is sure to leave you wanting more every time you use your vape pen. There’s really no saying which flavor is the best – they are all unique and exciting.

However, in order to save you the time and effort required to browse reviews over the internet, we have compiled a list of our picks for the best CBD cartridges available today.

Top CBD Vape Cartridge Brands:

Cheef Botanicals – Highest Quality CBD Cartridge JustCBD – Wide Variety of Vape Cartridges CBDistillery – Best CBD Vape Juice CBDfx – Best Disposable Vape Pens Vape Bright

How We Compiled This List

There are a few considerations we took into account before we compiled this comprehensive list of CBD cartridges. Following are a few of the aforementioned factors:

Positive Reviews

It’s always a good idea to go ahead and read some reviews from actual customers before you buy a product. This is especially true for vape cartridges as so many of them out there aren’t exactly what they claim to be.

Therefore, it is not surprising that most consumers rely on authentic reviews to help them decide whether or not they should purchase a specific product. However, reading online reviews is a long, cumbersome process, and not everyone has the time for it.

So, to make things easier for you, we have scoured through adequate online reviews to ensure we’ve only listed highly recommended products.

The Ingredients

Artificial ingredients used in some CBD vape cartridges are cause for concern among health-conscious users. This is not without good reason either. Some of the ingredients used in vape cartridges can cause problems in your lungs and other organs.

An excellent way to ensure that the CBD cartridge you’re using is not designed to damage your body would be to check the list of ingredients that go into it. In this case, we’ve done the homework for you and only listed those products that had their ingredients clearly listed out.

Try and steer clear of CBD cartridges that have artificial additives such as flavors, as these could prove detrimental to your lungs in the long run.

The Cost

Now, the thing about vape cartridges is that their prices range from affordable to downright expensive. It doesn’t matter what your budget is – we’ve included cartridges from all price ranges.

5 Best CBD Vape Cartridges to Buy Online

Since there are absolutely scores of CBD cartridges out there, it can be difficult to discern which one would suit your needs. However, you don’t really need to be experienced at vaping to pick the right CBD cartridge for you.

There are a few basic parameters you’ll need to watch out for, and we’ve made the following list of products keeping all of these in mind.

1. Cheef Botanicals – Highest Quality & Best Overall

Cheef Botanicals earned our top spot as their CBD cartridge has a rich blend of flavors. You’ll find that their products are made using only the highest quality Cannabidiol and other natural ingredients.

Each and every flavor in these cartridges have been produced naturally and do not harm your health in any way. Unlike most other CBD cartridges available, Cheef Botanicals cartridges do not contain any VG, PG, or MCT oil.

Having completely natural ingredients certainly gives these cartridges an edge over their competitors. These cartridges greatly appeal to those who vape regularly. They are completely organic and non-GMO with zero preservatives.

Also, Cheef Botanicals uses independent third-party testers to ensure that the CBD cartridges they produce are as potent as they’d like them to be.

As for flavors, these cartridges are available in a variety of flavors, including OG Kush, Pineapple Express, and Cactus Cooler. We’ll discuss these in detail below.

Pineapple Express

The sweet yet tangy flavor is popular among people all over the world. While it’s hard to capture the exact essence of a fresh tropical pineapple, Cheef Botanicals does a fine job with the same.

This cartridge is perfect for those who don’t enjoy strong flavors or are new to the world of vaping. Though you’d be able to detect the pineapple flavor well enough, it’s definitely not overwhelming or off-putting in any way.

OG Kush

The most popular of all Cheef Botanicals cartridge flavors, OG Kush, is designed to help you release stress and relax. It’s a perfect winter flavor with its earthy notes of wood and pine. It also has a soothing hemp undertone that can make a vaping session serene and memorable. All of these flavors combine well together to create a unique yet subtle blend.

Cactus Cooler

This flavor is infused with wildflower and lemon to give you a refreshing yet calming essence. It’s sure to uplift your mood and leave you feeling energized and inspired.

This is mainly due to the fact that the cannabis strains in this formula are Sativa dominant.

This may not be Cheef Botanicals’ fastest-selling flavor, but it’s especially favored among those who are creatively inclined.

These CBD vape cartridges deliver everything you’d expect from a quality vaping experience. Cheef Botanicals only use 100% broad-spectrum hemp in their cartridges. This has been extracted using only the cleanest CO2 techniques of extraction.

Most other CBD cartridges contain high concentrations of THC, but Cheef Botanicals steer clear of that. These cartridges don’t contain any traces of other harmful ingredients such as PG, VG, and MCT oil either.

Each of these cartridges can provide you anything between 200-400 puffs as they contain a Jupiter C-Cell atomizer. These atomizers work well on all vape pens that have 510 threads.

To check out all of the Cheef Botanicals cartridges and flavors, visit their website.

2. JustCBD – Wide Variety of CBD Cartridges



JustCBD has one of the widest assortments of flavors of any vape cartridge available today. They have everything from watermelon and Pineapple to Diesel and Northern Lights – that’s how diverse their range is.

They also have more traditional flavors such as Honey and Pumpkin for those who are just finding their way around the world of vaping. JustCBD cartridges are perfect for those who vape regularly as they’ll never get bored with the selection of flavors on offer.

All of these cartridges are produced in the United States and have properties that help alleviate stress and anxiety with each use.

Most Popular Flavors

In this section, we’ll discuss JustCBD’s most popular flavor varieties, which are as follows:

Strawberry

This cartridge contains about 200mg of CBD oil that’s meant to appease those with a palette for sweetness. The fruity, tangy flavor of the strawberry is sure to leave users feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Unlike many other vape cartridges, this one does not send you into a soothing lull. Instead, it’s the perfect pick-me-up for midweek stress or midday lethargy. This cartridge requires a 510-thread battery for maximum benefit.

Honey

This flavor is ideal for those who prefer even more sweetness than the Strawberry. As it turns out, many users do have an extra sweet tooth as honey is quite a popular flavor. Unlike the strawberry flavor, honey is meant to soothe and relax your senses.

Naturally Enriched Products

JustCBD has made it a point to use only the best quality natural, organic ingredients in their cartridges. All of these products contain CBD extracts that don’t contain any traces of THC.

You can access their lab reports online to prove that all their products are made using only the finest quality CBD oils. Also, these products are priced quite reasonably, which makes it more accessible.

If you’d like to access more information on JustCBD cartridges, ingredients, and other vaping products, you can check out their website.

3. CBDistillery – Best Vape Juice

These high-quality vape juice is made using authentic, industrial hemp. It’s one of the best CBD juice for those who have reusable vapes or cartridges. These juices are absolutely packed with flavor.

They’re quite potent, too, and can leave you feeling relaxed from the first puff itself. CBDistillery produces two types of vape juice, which are as follows.

Regular Strength

This e-liquid contains no less than 500mg of CBD juice that can be used with just about any vaping device. This is a broad-spectrum liquid but is completely free of nicotine.

This bottle comes with a sharp needle tip that’s just about perfect for filling cartridges quickly and easily. CBDistillery ensures that independent third-party reviewers test all their products to produce only the highest quality vaping equipment.

Increased Strength

This variety has an impressive 1000 mg of CBD that isn’t all that different in other respects from the Regular Strength variety. It too contains a needle tip for quick and convenient filling of cartridges.

Like Regular Strength, these products have been tested by third-party reviewers for potency, etc.

Approved by U.S. Hemp Authority

All CBDistillery’s products have been approved by the US Hemp Authority as they’ve been created using industrial-grade non-GMO hemp. These high-quality products have been made using only natural, organic farming practices.

Recommended by Customers

A quick look online will let you know that CBDistillery’s customers are more than satisfied with their purchase(s). The comment section on their review forums is brimming with praise for the flavor and aftertaste of their products.

Users note that CBDistillery vape juice differs from others in the market in terms of quality and ease of use. They especially love flavors like strawberry lemonade, grape, and mint.

You can find out more about CBDistillery’s vape juice on their website.

4. CBDfx – Best Disposable Vape Pens

CBDfx is ideal for those who prefer sweeter flavors for their vaping sessions. This brand has been rated quite highly among consumers who are just finding their way around the world of vaping. However, we’d like to let you know from the get-go here that these vape pens contain PG, which may not agree with all users.

Of all the exciting flavors this brand offers, the most popular one by far is Blue Raspberry, as it’s the sweetest. It practically tastes like candy, which transitions from tangy to sweet with each puff. It leaves users with a pleasantly sweet aftertaste as well.

Their pens contain between 30-50 mg of CBD e-juice. This isn’t as great a capacity as the other cartridges we’ve featured on this list, but it’s a reasonably good amount all the same. They also have refillable cartridges available, if you prefer to add the juice yourself.

Apart from the great flavors, these vape pens are also popular among beginners because they come completely assembled and charged. So, if you’ve just begun your vaping journey, you needn’t spend hours online trying to learn how you can use a vape pen properly.

Large Selection of Flavors

These pens have many flavors to choose from, including Rainbow Candy, Pineapple Express, OG Kush, Blue Raspberry, and many more. These wildly popular flavors all come highly recommended for their sweet aftertaste and seem to appeal to experienced and novice vapers alike.

This brand does use both PG and VG in their products, though, which may be more than a little off-putting for many users. However, they do receive due credit for making their ingredients list and lab reports available online for just about anyone to access.

You can learn more about CBDfx’s vape pens on their website.

5. Vape Bright

Basically, Vape Bright has two main product lines, which are Vape Bright and Vape Bright Thrive Beyond, both of which are top quality products.

In order to help you understand the main similarities and differences between these two lines, we’ve elaborated a little on both below:

Vape Bright Thrive

Each of these cartridges has good capacity as they can hold about 200 mg of full-spectrum CBD. Not only that, the CBD contained in these tastes great and can help you distress with just a few small puffs.

All of these products contain less than 0.3% of THC, as they are required to. Unlike many other CBD cartridges, these ones contain unadulterated CBD that hasn’t been mixed with any carrier liquids.

One of the best features of these cartridges is the fact that they can be carried anywhere as they’re very easy to transport and use on the go.

Vape Bright Thrive Beyond

These cartridges are quite similar to the Vape Bright Thrive line but with increased capacity and potency. Each cartridge can hold up to 250 mg of CBD and is an excellent combination of strength and taste.

Also, these cartridges are completely free of PG and VG. Each puff of these can provide you with about 10 mg of CBD to enjoy. This makes them especially useful for experienced vapers and those suffering from anxiety.

These cartridges have a 510-thread battery, which makes them ideal to use with just about any vaping device. This great quality formula comes highly recommended by faithful users as they contain no additives and have no side effects.

One big edge these cartridges have over competitors is the fact they charge really quickly and can provide around 100 inhales with each charge.

Perfect for Quality CBD

Vape Bright is ideal for those who prefer pure CBD that hasn’t been enhanced by any artificial flavors. These cartridges come in several sizes ranging from 250 mg to a whopping 1250 mg – so there’s a little something for everyone here.

The Thrive Beyond range, in particular, is especially popular with its increased potency and dosage. Since all of these products are tested by third-party reviewers to ensure they have the ideal amount of potency, you can rest assured that the brand delivers well on its claims.

You can learn more about Vape Bright’s CBD cartridges on their website.

How Does A CBD Vape Make You Feel?

De-stressed And Relaxed

First and foremost, CBD vaping can help relieve any sort of anxiety or stress and help you relax completely. It can provide you with everything that’s treasured about cannabis without the ‘high’ experience. This definitely gives it an edge over marijuana, especially among tentative users.

Also, CBD can help reduce inflammation and relieve pain with just a few uses. This is especially useful for those who aren’t too fond of popping painkillers due to the side effects these sometimes cause. It also works reasonably well to help improve focus and concentration – at least in a few blends.

CBD can help manage short term pain as well as chronic pain if used properly and with the right dosage. Though many people are skeptical regarding this claim, more and more research is coming forward, which brings CBD’s pain-relieving properties into the light. Since THC, in particular, has twice the amount of potency that aspirin does, it’s not surprising that it greatly helps dull pain.

Most regular users of CBD will be able to tell you that their vaping sessions leave them feeling calm and de-stressed, helping them unwind after busy days at work. Even those with anxiety have reported that it helps them relax and harbor an inner sense of peace.

You Could Have Varying Experiences

As is the case with all cannabis products, the effects of CBD can vary for each user. These effects usually vary according to age, lifestyle, and stress levels. Popular vaping magazines report that CBD helps most people attain an altered mental state, which is otherwise difficult to achieve.

Many users actually enjoy CBD for the many great flavors they come in. This often has little to do with the feelings it induces users with and more to do with its taste and aftertaste. This is why many people actually like to unwind with CBD at the end of the day or post meals when they desire something sweet.

Though some users report that CBD helps them relax, others report that it makes them feel excited and heightens their sense of pleasure. So again, it greatly differs from person to person.

Pleasure Without the Highs

Unlike marijuana, CBD does not really make you feel high. Instead, CBD offers only the best of hemp without the effects and side effects of getting high on cannabis. These nasty side effects include but are not limited to: damage to your respiratory system, nausea, and vomiting.

Not all users enjoy the feeling of getting high either and don’t really consider it an exciting or altogether pleasurable experience. CBD is ideal for such users as CBD products either less than 0.3% of THC or no THC at all, which means little to no side effects.

These cartridges do not cause any respiratory problems, which is a common concern for those who smoke. Vape pens do not really produce any smoke at all and allow you to inhale relatively clean vapors that don’t irritate your lungs.

Even those cartridges that contain the aforementioned amount of THC don’t really have any notable negative side effects and can be used freely with a little caution. In fact, the small amount of THC can actually enhance the whole vaping experience for consumers.

However, many CBD cartridges out there (especially the cheaper ones) actually contain synthetic CBD, which could damage your health. Such products use only a small amount of organic CBD and dilute it with additives and carriers, which could have negative side effects.

You’ll also have to make sure that the product you’re using contains only the recommended amount of THC (0.3%) to be safe. How do you determine this? Most quality products give you access to lab reports and reviews by independent testers, so you can go through these to ensure the THC is within the permissible limit.

Will Using a CBD Vape Show Up on A Drug Test?

No, using a CBD cartridge will not register on any drug test unless the cartridge you’re using contains THC. Even then, the small amount of THC contained in these products will only register with continued use as there’s a possibility that it’ll build up in your system. This mostly takes place when you inhale THC-laced CBD in large quantities of over 200 mg every day.

Mostly, you’d only require taking a drug test if you’d like to use a broad-spectrum product.

Since drug tests are designed in a way that allows them to detect THC only, using CBD is fairly safe in that regard. Even continued usage of THC-free CBD cartridges won’t register on a drug test.

If you’re not comfortable with the idea of using even a small amount of THC, you’d better check that the products you’re going to be using have cleared the required THC tests. The products we’ve reviewed in the previous section have been cleared of THC, and the ones that do contain CBD have been mentioned as doing so.

We’ve also linked the brands’ websites at the end of each product review so you can go ahead and check out the ingredients they contain for yourself.

As mentioned in the reviews, all of these brands make their ingredients’ lists and lap reports available for anyone to access and review. This helps ensure transparency and increase these brands’ trustworthiness.

No authentic seller will shy away from sharing proper information regarding their products with you, so make sure you only buy from them.

How Can You Use A CBD Vape Cartridge Properly?

Understand Your Dosage Requirements

As we’ve mentioned in our product reviews section above, CBD cartridges come in varying sizes. It’s imperative that you understand your ideal dosage and work with that, or you won’t enjoy your vaping experience as much as you’d like to.

It’s recommended that beginners start with 200mg or less for the initial uses. 15 mg puffs would be ideal, to begin with. In order to give your body time to get used to the effects of CBD, make sure you only introduce larger dosages gradually over time.

Even though CBD is not known to have any negative side effects, it’s always wiser to give your body time to adjust to such things.

Use the Cartridge Properly

Most CBD cartridges come with a 510-thread battery that’s compatible with most common vaping equipment. This makes it quite easy to choose a cartridge that can be used well with your vape pen if you already have one.

Moreover, these batteries usually charge quickly and can provide many puffs between charges – a useful feature for those who like vaping on the go. All you need to with most vape pens is to press down on the button and take a puff – that’s about it.

Don’t be disappointed if CBD doesn’t feel as great to you as everyone else claims it does. The effects can take time to kick in for a few people. How long or how many puffs it can take for the effects to kick is determined by a lot of factors that you can’t really control.

Vaping Can Be an Adventure

Now, CBD is quite unlike marijuana and other drugs. Its effects don’t kick in immediately, even though it gets absorbed fairly quickly into your body. Vaping can enhance and elevate CBD’s effects as it’s easy to use and easier to get used to.

Vaping usually provides you with adequate doses of CBD without ever weighing down on your system. It takes less than 90 seconds to react with your body and provide you with the desired effect. The biggest advantage of vaping is that you can actually do it anytime, anywhere as it’s very easy to use.

It doesn’t make you feel high, unlike marijuana, and tastes better than CBD oil with all its exciting flavors. The choice of flavors makes it especially popular among younger users who have just begun their vaping journey.

The flavors also greatly appeal to those who prefer something sweet to taste post meals or at the end of the day.

How to Determine Whether A CBD Cartridge Is High Quality?

Go Through the Ingredients List

Of all the CBD equipment currently available, vape pens are definitely the easiest to use and the fastest to be absorbed into your body. The vapors are clean and safe to inhale and don’t produce any sort of smoke at all.

A full spectrum vape pen will likely be teeming with cannabinoids and terpenes, so watch out for these when you go through the ingredients. Don’t be alarmed with these names, though; they’re commonly found ingredients. In fact, terpenes are known to be present in many popular fruits and vegetables, so they won’t cause any damage to your health.

Terpenes have similar effects on the body, whether eaten or inhaled and are partly responsible for why vaping flavors smell and taste so good. Many CBD cartridges (including some we’ve reviewed above) are made with all-natural, organic ingredients and are free from any artificial additives.

Some CBD cartridges do use VG and PG, which won’t please all users, so make sure you go through any ingredients-related information carefully before you make a purchase.

Many brands also give you access to lab reports and reviews by third-party testers, which includes information on the ingredients and potency of their CBD cartridges. This sort of transparency makes it easy for you to determine whether or not their product is a good fit for you and meets your expectations.

If you’re worried about drug tests, then read the ingredients’ label extra carefully to make sure the cartridge does not contain any THC as this ingredient can show up on a test if consumed in large enough quantities regularly.

Go Through Adequate Reviews

Even though we’ve compiled more than enough information to help you decide which CBD cartridge would work best for you, you can never have too much information. After going through our product reviews and other sections, you can go ahead and read reviews on online forums or talk to experienced vapers among your family and friends.

However, be warned that this may take a good amount and effort and may leave you with no clear answer. As mentioned in a previous section, CBD’s effects can vary from person to person, so what may work for someone may not work for you sufficiently well.

We’ve done all the homework for you and filtered out all the relevant information from authentic consumers online. This information will help you make a clear-cut decision regarding which CBD cartridge will work best for you while fitting neatly into your budget.

Conclusion: Which Vape Cartridge Should You Buy?

After going through the previous sections, you may now have a fairly good idea of what to expect from the best CBD cartridge. We’ve put together all kinds of useful information for you in the previous sections that would take you hours to uncover by yourself.

In order to choose the best cartridge to cater to your needs, you’ll need to take flavor, potency, and cartridge capacity into account, among other things. In our product reviews, we’ve mentioned such information clearly under each product for easy reference.

We’ve also added links to product websites for each product in case you’d like to go through more information regarding their ingredients and formulation. Such information can truly make all the difference between having a great vaping experience and an underwhelming one.

Of all the CBD cartridges we’ve sampled, we’re in no doubt that Cheef Botanicals takes the cake for the best overall product. It’s superior to most other CBD cartridges available today in terms of quality of formulation and potency.

It has an enviably wide selection of exciting flavors as well that’s sure to cater to people of all tastes. Since vaping is meant to provide relief from pain, stress, and anxiety, it comes as no surprise that these cartridges can help you relax – but not at the cost of your focus.

The large volume of information available online can make it overwhelming for you to make an informed choice regarding which one would work best for you. However, since we’ve sifted through all the important information for you, making a choice shouldn’t be all that difficult once you’ve gone through each section carefully.