Need a Last-Minute Gift? Cool DC Restaurant Merch Is the Answer

If you’re still searching for a present to give the dedicated diner in your life, add merch from DC restaurants to your last-minute shopping list. Consider it a win-win: You get to be the Santa Claus of restaurant swag while supporting the District’s dining scene. Check out these wearable gifts:

This hat from Bakers Against Racism co-founder Paola Velez at Compass Rose is for the friend that knows food is always political; $28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellē (@eatatelle)



Mt. Pleasant’s bakery and restaurant prints the funky feline design on sweatshirts and tote bags; $45.

We detect floral notes in the natural wine shop’s long-sleeve t-shirt; $30.

Prep for a winter of outdoor dining with a warm blanket from the Union Market steakhouse; $20. (Call 202-864-2199 to order).

A gift for the loud-and-proud pizza lover with strong slice opinions; $49.

The bakery and market offers t-shirts for adults, kids, and even baby onesies for the littlest of red foxes; $15.90.

