  • Trending Now in Food
  • Korean
  • Cane
Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #5 – Elle

Written by | Published on
Grilled Kimchi Toast

About Elle

cuisines
American
Location(s)
3221 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

There’s a lot of fermentation happening around DC—in the form of pickles and krauts and other acidic delights—but when it comes to creativity, chef Brad Deboy rules them all at this daytime cafe/nighttime hot spot. A glass jar of saffron-scented green beans and mushrooms perks up any lineup of dinner dishes, while earthy kimchee paves slabs of yogurt-covered sourdough. Speaking of, the other move here is to order anything that comes out of the oven: fluffy biscuits with ham and cornichons, lunchtime baguette sandwiches, and morning guava turnovers. Inexpensive to moderate.

The 100 Very Best Restauran…

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day