100 Very Best Restaurants: #5 – Pineapple and Pearls

The award for the year’s best glow-up goes to this Capitol Hill dining room. It has traded its ten-course tasting menu for a more manageable, yet just as fulfilling, four-course spread, with gorgeous indulgences like Japanese-style mushroom custard and ethereal gnocchi, plus plenty of extra snacks and gifts from the kitchen. Diners are encouraged to wear sequins (some do, some don’t), the room is festooned with mirrored lightning bolts, and the place oozes with luxe hedonism, à la Studio 54. In fact, you just might find yourself wearing a set of bejeweled handcuffs. Is there a better party in town? If so, we haven’t found it. Very expensive.

