How Kamala Harris’s Converse Sneakers Are Changing Fashion in Politics

As Kamala Harris continues her presidential campaign, she’s often seen in Converse Chuck Taylors. Harris’s love for the shoe brand has been well-documented, appearing in Vogue, the Cut, the Guardian, and more publications. But the VP’s more recent appearances sporting Chucks on the campaign trail have renewed popularity for the shoes nationwide. An article by RetailBrew reported a huge spike on Google Trends and mentions of Chuck Taylors on social media in July, the same month Biden withdrew and endorsed Harris. On Twitter, individuals were decked out in Chucks and pearls, a nod to Harris’s signature look, as a show of support for her recent nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

Of course, the symbolism of it all is not to be ignored. Beverly Hart, a former Congressional staffer who makes TikToks analyzing Republican vs. Democrat wardrobes on the Hill—including sneaker choices—likens Harris’s Converse to Barack Obama and Beto O’Rourke’s dressing tactics: “They have that ‘let’s get to work’ energy where they take off their suit jacket and roll up their sleeves. I feel like the female equivalent of that is wearing sneakers,” she says.

It’s not just Harris who’s been spotting wearing the brand. Converse have been particularly popular among women on the Hill, worn by Representative Jasmine Crockett, Representative Melanie Stansbury, Senator Tina Smith, and Michelle Obama throughout her time as First Lady.

In fact, Harris’s choice in shoes is an indicator of a slow trend reshaping the political wardrobe.

“I think a Republican archetype of a perfect woman is very feminine, kind of quintessential high heels and pencil skirts,” says Hart. “Whereas, a Democrat archetype of the perfect woman is more about juxtaposition. She’s wearing the pearls and the Chuck Taylors, it’s like she’s a mom and a CEO. She can do it all.”

Hart attributes the current modernization of Capitol Hill dressing, in part, to the Obama era. But the more recent push to evolve the dress code has been helmed by those who are in office today, as well as younger members of Congress.

“When we see someone like Senator Fetterman or Jasmine Crockett or AOC dress in a more fun, relaxed way, staff feel they can do the same,” Hart says. “And by virtue of that, they kind of change the requirements.”

During her time on the Hill from 2017 to 2022—first as an intern, then eventually as a legislative director—Hart recalls many traditional rules about dressing, like not being allowed to wear sneakers or requiring pantyhose under skirts and dresses.

“DC in general, especially Capitol Hill, is one of the last archaic strongholds of a very old school way of dressing. It’s literally in the bylaws,” she says. “We’re seeing a change, but it has to be top down.”

Naturally, there are still dress policies in place for government officials, especially on the Senate floor. But if Harris’s Chucks are any indication, sneakers might become a more regular appearance around Capitol Hill.

“It’s a very classic American shoe. I assume that’s why Kamala likes it,” Hart says. “But it doesn’t hurt that it’s a very American thing.”