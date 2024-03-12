The Sneaker Divide in Congress

Even in the halls of Congress, elected officials are electing to wear sneakers more often. Beverly Hart, who worked on Capitol Hill for five years, is now a TikTok creator known for fun, politically themed TikToks such as “Republican or Democrat: Sneaker Edition.” Here, her shoe observations.

Why more senators and representatives may be wearing sneakers:

“There is still the old guard in Congress, members who are always in heels and dress shoes. But some in the 40-to-50 range—this is young for Congress—are in sneakers. I think it’s mostly because they’re walking [to work] from Navy Yard, taking the Metro, whereas a lot of older members have drivers.”

On women politicians and sneakers:

“Any female politician wearing sneakers is a political statement,” says Hart, who says she sees more Dems in kicks. “It’s the equivalent—Obama used to do this, and Beto O’Rourke—when a [male politician] in a town hall takes off his jacket and rolls up his sleeves, like, he’s a man of the people. I think sneakers are now doing [that] for women. The best example is Kamala Harris, who is always in sneakers.”

What Democratic women wear vs. Republican women:

“The societal pressure for women to wear heels affects both sides. But the pressure to dress in a more traditional or ‘feminine’ way affects conservative women more. If I see a woman at work in sneakers—probably a Democrat. There is no universal dress code, so each office makes up its own. I know Republican offices that still require women to wear pantyhose.”

Democrats vs. Republicans

One of Beverly Hart’s TikToks offered tongue-in-cheek generalizations about how to tell a Democrat from a Republican by their sneakers. Here, her thoughts–from our interview as well as her TikTok–on five styles she sees on the Hill.

“Allbirds is the number-one shoe I’ve seen members wear–100 percent bipartisan.”

“Anything vintage,” says Hart, like Air Jordans, or “thrifted or secondhand–100 percent a Democrat.”

“Adidas Sambas is a city Democrat–like Chicago, New York, maybe LA. A mail-in-ballot kind of Democrat.”

“Golden Goose? Republican. I went to University of South Carolina–it reminds me of all the sorority sisters.”

“New Balance on men, it’s ‘Republican Dad.’ Sherrod Brown loves them and he’s a Democrat. He’s also, you know, an older white man.”