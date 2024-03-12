Stylish Sneakers Are in. Here’s How to Style Them for the Office.

More Washingtonians are ditching painful heels and bland oxfords and instead sporting sneakers to work. Here are some sleek styles–plus expert advice to keep you on your best footing.

Nike “Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG” $180 at Nike SHOP NOW “Anchor the Jordans with a classic pair of black wide-leg trousers, a button-up white shirt, and a pop-of-color blazer that coordinates back to the shoe,” says Robin Fisher of Polished Image and Style. “Oasis” leather sneaker $250 at Vince SHOP NOW “Everyone should have a nice black or white shoe,” says Fisher. “In a conservative environment, you’d want to tone down your shoe.”

“Boomerang” $1,000 at Hermès SHOP NOW Fenty x Puma “Creeper Phatty” $140 at Farfetch SHOP NOW

“St. Valentine Jazz Court” platforms $110 at Saucony SHOP NOW “Coordinate these with a tailored pant, and rock an orange or pink sweater or blazer to pick up that color,” Fisher says. “Then make sure everything else is classic in tone.” Nike “Air Force 1 Premium” Varies at Goat SHOP NOW “Bulkier shoes, like the Puma and the Air Force 1, would look amazing with wide-leg pants or jeans, or a fuller skirt,” Fisher says.

“Hoxton 2.0” $280 at Mallet SHOP NOW

Style Tips

As the founder and CEO of DC-based Polished Image and Style, Robin Fisher has been helping Washingtonians dress their best for about 15 years. She’s seen a few fashion evolutions, including the recent debut of sneakers in the workplace. The key to rocking them in the office? “Be appropriate,” she advises. “No one is going to blink an eye as long as it’s intentional and you look the part.”

That doesn’t mean you can’t wear colorful sneaks. In fact, she says, go for it, but tie them back to your outfit. Find a shade similar to–or the same as–the shoe’s, and wear that in the form of a blazer, sweater, or scarf.

Keep in mind your body shape, too: “As a plus-size woman, my shoe needs more meat on it, to balance with my hips. A lot of men can wear a straight-leg pant, but they should pair it with something sharp.”

More tips: A leather sneaker will look more sophisticated than canvas. As for teaming visible socks with sneakers? “I’m not a fan,” Fisher says. “The sleeker the better if you’re wearing ankle pants. There are great no-show options.”

Artist Collabs

Even local artists are sneakerheads. Here, two who have jumped on the sole train.

Matt Corrado

A few years ago, Rockville artist Matt Corrado (@mattcorradoart) collaborated with Nike to custom-design a retro Air Max sneaker in vivid blue hues. He’s also worked with Converse (hand-painting 35 pairs of Chuck Taylors for a Nordstrom pop-up—a fun challenge, he says, to create so many) and Vans. His latest shoe work? Dreaming up styles for private collectors—he’ll create for casual sneaker aficionados, too. (Prices start at $500.) Past commissions have featured multicolored Straye high-tops and Nike Air Force 1s in vivid orange and blue.

Chris Pyrate

Chris Pyrate is the DC artist behind the Washington Wizards’ cherry-blossom-inspired capsule collection for the 2022–23 season, which included his Gardener Low-Tops. He’s continuing his collaboration with the team this year and has three releases—the last of which will again have a cherry-blossom theme. He’s also created custom kicks for Ariel Atkins of the Washington Mystics and will take individual commissions on occasion. Interested in a pair? His Instagram, @chrispyrate, is a good place to start.

This article appears in the March 2024 issue of Washingtonian.