Murals are popping up all over restaurants, transforming them into ad hoc art galleries. The large-scale installations act as Instagram thirst traps, statement pieces, and conversation starters.

7211 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park

Dallas illustrator Paloma Nicole Diaz created an image of two Mexican women dressed in traditional delantales (aprons) and holding baskets of maize, an agave plant sprouting between them. Then mega-­muralist Patrick Owens—whose 100-plus works can be seen at DC Brau, Zeppelin, La Bonne Vache, and elsewhere—spent six days hand-painting it on the garage door of this vibey Mexican restaurant’s new location in Takoma Park.

920 Blagden Alley, NW

Before Rose Jaffe was a full-time artist specializing in murals, she worked as a host at the upscale U Street steakhouse Lost Society, where she met rising bar star Glendon Hartley. Years later, Hartley and his business partner, Chad Spangler, opened the celebrated Peruvian restaurant Causa and tapped Jaffe to festoon its two-story Shaw facade with black-and-white renditions of rainforest creatures: a parrot, snake, and butterfly.

624 T St., NW

When Colombian American artist Nico Amortegui got the call to paint a mural inside this Shaw brewpub, he couldn’t say no: His sister-in-law, Leah Cheston, is Right Proper’s co-owner. His “Homage to Duke Ellington,” a colorful tableau of primitive figures and musical instruments, pulls inspiration from African art and the location’s history. In the early 20th century, the space was home to Frank Holliday’s Pool Room, a speakeasy where Ellington, then an aspiring pianist, hung around jazz greats before their gigs at the Howard Theatre across the alley.

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Jackie Kennedy, this Navy Yard bistro’s namesake, stars in a glam outdoor mural adjacent to the patio. But it’s worth seeking out the striking floor-to-ceiling painting of JFK hidden in the private dining room. There, his tortoiseshell sunglasses reflect three Soviet-centric challenges of his presidency: Premier Nikita Khrushchev, the Berlin Wall, and the space race. Both portraits are by Russian-born caricaturist/painter Igor Ponochevnyi, whose provocative works often skewer the Kremlin.

This article appears in the March 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!