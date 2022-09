DC’s Department of Public Works and Commission on the Arts and Humanities are celebrating 15 years of arts initiative MuralsDC with 15 new frescos around the city, including 10 murals painted in an alley on H Street. Located between H Street Country Club and the Atlas Performing Arts Center, the collection of artwork features nods to DC statehood, pandas, and colorful music instruments.

Take a look at the new murals in the pedestrian gallery.