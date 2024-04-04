The DC Incredible Interiors Tour Kicks Off This Weekend

Looking for home design inspiration? The DC Incredible Interiors Tour, a one-day event showcasing some of the top interior design firms throughout the DC region, is for you. The self-guided tour takes place April 6 from 10 AM to 4 PM at homes in Georgetown, Alexandria, Hyattsville and Kent. At each stop, designers will be on hand to discuss their work.

The tour is sponsored by the Modern Architecture and Design Society and Gray Media. The participating firms include DIH Designs, Lisa & Leroy, EL Studio, Valeria Design Studio, Inner Loop Design, and a special presentation by listModern of the Four Pavilions home that was originally designed in 1976 by Hugh Newell Jacobsen and given an award-winning renovation by Richard Williams Architects and Jim Luigs Designs in 2012.

Ken Shallcross, vice president of the Modern Architecture and Design Society, selected the design firms for the event.

“I spent a few days researching interior designers in the DC area on the internet,” Shallcross says. “I was looking for what are some some of the top designers, most talked about designers, designers with lots of positive reviews, etc. I visited their websites and looked at their work and presentation of their work. I came up with a big list of about 150 designers. We invited them to submit work and gave them a yes if we felt their project was a good fit for the event. Did I find everybody in the area during my search? No. I am hoping our first year will yield more interested designers for next year!”

DIH Designs is a DC-based interior design firm that was founded in 2016 by former teacher, Asisat Edu. The Black-owned business specializes in design that celebrates the individuality of each of her clients. The company’s motto is “Understanding you to understand your design.”

Lisa Shaffer, CEO and creative director of Lisa & Leroy, believes “home is the ultimate art form.” She has specialized in client-focused design in DC and South Florida for more than 15 years. The Leroy in Lisa & Leroy is a cheeky nod to her beloved dog.

EL Studio is a architecture and design firm that was co-founded by architects Elizabeth Emerson and Mark Lawrence. The award-winning architecture studio works on residential and commercial projects as well as urban design and has renovated and revamped DC-area businesses.

Inner Loop Design is an Alexandria-based architecture and design firm that specializes in residential, commercial, and hospitality design. The firm was formed in 2016 by Anna Light, a mosaic artist who has practiced interior design for 26 years.

Check out some of the eye-catching interiors from featured designers below:

Located in Hyattsville, this home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and is approximately 700 square feet. The unit underwent a dramatic transformation, converting from a hair salon into a space that maximizes storage and is filled with plants.

This historical Georgetown rowhouse was redesigned to become an epicenter of entertainment and to seamlessly continue the timelessness of the neighborhood. The two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom space is approximately 1,200 square feet and features emerald green hand-cut tile in the shower.

This five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom Kent home is approximately 4,736 square feet. The space was renovated in 2021 to create a home that embodies coziness and refinement. The moody interior centers on a charcoal-hued color palette.

This three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Rosemont home is inspired by Santa Fe Dancing Kokopelli’s and includes wall coverings made of grass, straw, and cork. Textural elements like carved wood and visually arresting tile add personality to the 1,687-square-foot space.