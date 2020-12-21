News & Politics

Meghan and Harry Team With José Andrés

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will back World Central Kitchen's work

Written by
| Published on
José Andrés. Photograph by Evy Mages

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t take Washingtonian‘s suggestion that they should move to DC, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do the next best thing: Their Archewell Foundation will fund four community relief centers for chef José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen organization, Bloomberg reported Sunday.

The first two centers will be built on Dominica and Puerto Rico, and the royals will build two more in the future. World Central Kitchen “inspires us through compassion in action,” they said in a statement to Bloomberg.

World Central Kitchen has served millions of meals in the US during the coronavirus pandemic, paying local restaurants to prepare food during a time that’s been brutal for the hospitality business. As Andrés told Washingtonian earlier this year, the organization’s approach succeeds because of its “eagerness, willingness, to make something happen where nothing else is happening.”

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

