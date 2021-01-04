Here’s What We Know About the Bachelor Contestant From Maryland

The reality TV gods have given us the treat we need to make it through the first Monday of 2021: The Bachelor returns to screens tonight.

The 25th season of the show returns with 32 women competing for this season’s bachelor, 28-year-old Matt James. As this is the era of Covid, the entire season was filmed at the Nemacolin, a resort in Pennsylvania, and all contestants had to quarantine before shooting.

And, as luck would have it, one of the women competing is from the DC-area: Mari Pepin, a 24-year-old from Odenton. We rounded up everything we know so far about Pepin ahead of tonight’s premiere:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariela Pepin (@mari_pepin)

She’s a former pageant queen

Pepin was Miss Maryland USA 2019. Although she didn’t win the Miss USA 2019 title, she did finish in the top 10 that year. She was also Miss Maryland Teen USA in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariela Pepin (@mari_pepin)

She’s a Towson University graduate

Pepin graduated in 2018 and majored in communications.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariela Pepin (@mari_pepin)

She is an Army brat and was born in Puerto Rico

According to her pageant bio, Pepin’s family lived in multiple places due to her dad’s job in the Army, ultimately settling down in Maryland. She attended Meade Senior High School in Fort Meade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariela Pepin (@mari_pepin)

She works in marketing

According to Pepin’s Bachelor bio, she is a marketing director, and she announced last June on Instagram that she’d launched her own social media managing company, Innovessa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariela Pepin (@mari_pepin)

She doesn’t like sauce (????)

Perhaps the most controversial stance Pepin could have posted on social media: She does not like any sauce besides BBQ sauce and ketchup. It has yet to be determined if this has affected her standing with the honey mustard-Bachelor crossover fanbase.

