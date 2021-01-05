Guest List

Tina Flournoy

Most recently employed by Bill Clinton, she’ll be Vice President Kamala Harris’s chief of staff.

Adam Ebbin

The Virginia state senator’s effort to legalize marijuana stands a decent chance of passing this month.

Abby Phillip

The Bowie High grad was a breakout star of CNN’s election night (which lasted five days).

Daryle Williams

The Maryland professor co-chairs Enslaved.org, a huge new project tracing enslaved people’s ancestry.

David Diemert

The GW doctor is principal investigator for the local trial of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Disinvited! Anne Mahlum

Boutique fitness chain Solidcore vowed to defy city Covid rules, creating yet another PR headache for its founder.

This initially appeared in the January, 2021 issue of Washingtonian.