Sections
Home & Style
Editors’ Picks
Events Calendar
Food
Health
News & Politics
Longreads
Our Events
Parenting
Real Estate
Shopping
Things to Do
Travel
Weddings
Reader Favorites
100 Best Restaurants
Takeout Guide
Quiz
Neighborhoods
Newsletters
Directories
Washington’s Best
Apartment Rentals
DC Travel Guide
Dentists
Doctors
Financial Advisers
Health Experts
Home Improvement Experts
Industry Leaders
Lawyers
Mortgage Professionals
Pet Care
Private Schools
Real Estate Agents
Restaurants
Retirement Communities
Wedding Vendors
More
Subscribe
Manage My Subscription
Digital Edition
Shop
Contests
Newsletters
About Us
Advertising
Contact Us
Jobs
© 2021 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
Rss
Skip to content
Search
Subscribe
Menu
News & Politics
Things to Do
Food
Health
Shopping
Home & Style
Real Estate
Weddings
Travel
100 Best Restaurants
Takeout Guide
Quiz
Neighborhoods
Newsletters
Directories
News & Politics
PHOTOS: DC on the Eve of the January 6 Pro-Trump March
On Wednesday, MAGAs will gather as Congress certifies Trump's defeat. Today, a nervous city prepares.
Written by
Washingtonian Staff
|
Photographed by
Evy Mages
| Published on
January 5, 2021
Tweet
Share
Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter
Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.
Or,
see all of our newsletters.
By signing up, you agree to
our terms
.
More:
Donald Trump
MAGA
Proud Boys
White House
Join the conversation!
Share
Tweet
Related
It’s Okay for DC Restaurants to Turn Away Proud Boys
Historic DC Black Church Sues the Proud Boys
5 Reasons to Avoid the January 6 Pro-Trump Marches in DC
Proud Boys Say They’ll “Be Incognito” During January 6 Trump Rallies in DC
More from News & Politics
Trump-Connected Lobbyist Hires a Handful of Democrats
Some Downtown DC Restaurants Are Closing for the Pro-Trump Rallies
It’s Okay for DC Restaurants to Turn Away Proud Boys
MAGA Geniuses Plot Takeover of US Capitol
MAGA Caravans Are Making Their Way To Protest in DC
Guest List
Here’s What We Know About the Pro-Trump Rallies That Have Permits
Woman Who Threatened to Bomb Georgetown Visitation Over Same-Sex Wedding Announcements Pleads Guilty
Most Popular
News & Politics
5 Reasons to Avoid the January 6 Pro-Trump Marches in DC
News & Politics
This Guy Went to Get Groceries and Ended Up Getting the Covid Vaccine
News & Politics
MAP: All the Street Closures During the Pro-Trump Rallies This Week
News & Politics
|
Things to Do
Here’s What We Know About the Bachelor Contestant From Maryland
News & Politics
Proud Boys Say They’ll “Be Incognito” During January 6 Trump Rallies in DC