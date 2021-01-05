Schell Brothers’ St. Croix is now offered at $1.6M for immediate move-in with beautiful furniture and accessories included. Located in Coastal Delaware’s premier gated community, The Peninsula, The St. Croix directly overlooks the golf course and clubhouse. It is perfect for entertaining, from its built-in wet bar and double kitchen island to its finished bonus room and stunning courtyard views. The Peninsula is a community with extraordinary amenities right at your fingertips. Just outside your doorstep is a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and the Indian River Bay. Enjoy indoor and outdoor pools, a trip to the spa, the Terrace Grille, and more, all without ever leaving the gates. Hurry before this deal is gone!

