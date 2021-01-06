Update: The National Guard Has Been Deployed to the Capitol

Update: Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that the National Guard had been deployed at the President’s direction.

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021

Amid reports that U.S. Capitol Police officers have been injured as MAGA protesters storm the Capitol building, the National Guard tells Washingtonian that its troops have not been deployed to assist in the matter.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, National Guard press officer Nahaku McFadden says, “No national guard troops have been deployed directly to the Capitol.” But adds: “That could be changing because this is a fast moving and developing situation”

McFadden also shared a statement from the Office of the Secretary of the Army, which she says is the “decision-maker” about whether or not to deploy the National Guard: “The Office of the Secretary of the Army is in close contact with local and federal law enforcement agencies to review the potential additional support requirements.”

Addressing speculation on Twitter that the Defense Department denied a request from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to have the Guard deployed, McFadden says: “I have not heard that anything has occurred in that manner at all. …So I’m not sure where the reports are [coming from] that it’s been denied or not.”

A message left on an Army media line has not yet been returned. We will update this post.

