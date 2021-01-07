The FBI Wants Your Help Identifying Capitol Rioters

One silver lining of the MAGA mob’s refusal to wear masks: the fact that there are now so many videos and photos circulating of Wednesday’s rioters that clearly show their faces as they commit acts of violence and vandalism inside the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI is seeking tips and digital media from the public that could help identify the perpetrators, writing in a press release: “If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.”

You can also verbally report tips at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324). If you do not have an attachment (such as a photo), but would like to share information, you can also do so at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI’s full announcement requesting public assistance is here.

