Hundreds of fans of President Trump marched to Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC the night before their fateful rally at the Ellipse led to a group of them sacking the US Capitol. On Tuesday evening, MAGAs got into fracases with police and counterprotesters before police used pepper spray to break up the crowd. Washingtonian‘s Evy Mages was there.

