Martin Di Caro Resurfaces at the Washington Times

Martin Di Caro will host a new podcast at the Washington Times, the newspaper announced Wednesday.

Di Caro was the subject of a thundering DCist article about his time as a transportation reporter at WAMU, when allegations of his misconduct, long the subject of “whisper networks” among women who worked with him, became public. Di Caro left the station in 2017 and was working as a contractor at Bloomberg Radio when Rachel Kurzius’ article appeared. WAMU’s management was reportedly thwarted in a quest to fire Di Caro by American University, which operates WAMU, but the fallout culminated in general manager JJ Yore leaving the station.

Di Caro’s podcast is called “History as It Happens” and promises to seek an audience of “people of all political persuasions.” That will be an interesting task at the Times, a conservative newspaper with ownership ties to the Unification Church that recently disappeared an article that made the bogus claim that antifa, not the pro-Trump mob, was responsible for last week’s deadly riot at the US Capitol. The Times‘ announcement says Di Caro’s podcast will appeal to people who follow the news but find “the social media-fueled fire hose of information distracting, or even exhausting.”

Washingtonian has asked the Times whether it was aware of Di Caro’s history in DC-area broadcasting and will update this post when it replies.