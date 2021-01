With 15,000 members of the National Guard deployed after last week’s assault on the US Capitol by right-wing extremists, there are more troops patrolling the center of nation’s capital than in Iraq or Afghanistan. DC’s police chief today announced that the number will grow to 20,000.

Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages spent the day walking the halls of Congress herself, witnessing the strange spectacle of a military force encamped in the epicenter of civilian democracy.











































Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms