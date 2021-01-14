James Comey, MLK Day, and an “Indoguration”: Things to Do in Washington, January 14-18

Hi folks!

We’ve got a James Comey book talk, a party for Major Biden (yes, Joe’s dog), and events recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

Here’s what you should check out this holiday weekend:

Blast from the past: Hear from former FBI director James Comey in a virtual Politics and Prose event on Friday. He’ll talk about his new memoir, Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust. Maybe he’ll elaborate on why he thinks incoming President Joe Biden should pardon Donald Trump. Friday 1/15 at 8 PM; $30-$37 (book included), buy tickets here.

Pup psychology: In “Pets’ Pandemic Problems,” a Profs and Pints lecture, veterinary expert Dr. Sally J. Foote will talk about how your pets may or may not be hating all this time you’re spending with them at home. Friday 1/15 at 7 PM; $12, buy tickets here.

Dig it: Antonio Curet, an archaeologist at the National Museum of the American Indian, will lead a family-friendly Spanish-language program exploring indigenous communities in the Caribbean. He’ll talk about Puerto Rico—where he’s from—and the traces of Taino culture that are still on the island today. Sunday 1/17 at 2 PM; Free, tune into the Zoom here.

It’s gonna be Major: While Joe might be the star of every other show during inauguration week, it’s Major Biden who will be getting all the attention in this virtual “Indoguration” party from the Delaware Humane Association and Pumpkin Pet Insurance. Major—he first doggo to go from shelter to the White House—was adopted by the Bidens in 2018 from the Wilmington-based shelter. So, they’re celebrating the German shepherd with a fundraising event that’s billed as “the world’s largest virtual party for dogs.” Today contributor Jill Martin will host the party, which will also include a fun competition: Submit your own pup to be the “Secretary of Rescue Dogs,” obviously a high-profile Cabinet position. Featured guest Sir Darius Brown, a teenage animal advocate who crafts doggie bow ties, will choose a winner (and top contenders will receive a bow tie as a prize). Sunday 1/17 at 3 PM; $10 minimum donation (proceeds go to the Delaware Humane Association), buy tickets here.

Honoring MLK: The National Museum of African American History & Culture is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with “A People’s Holiday.” The virtual event will include live music from jazz bassist Christian McBride, a reading from poet Evie Shockley, and performances from Julliard students. At the end of the celebration, McBride and Shockley will chat with the museum’s Dwandalyn Reece about King’s legacy. Monday 1/18 at 4 PM; Free, register here.

A reading: Hear from author Paula Young Shelton, who wrote Child of the Civil Rights Movement. She’ll talk about what it was like to grow up as the daughter of activist Andrew Young who worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr.; after her reading, she’ll talk to members of the DC Public Library’s Teen Council about civic engagement. Monday 1/18 at 11:30 AM; Free, watch it on Facebook live here.

If you need fresh air: We’ve got some suggestions for ways to have winter fun outdoors this season.

Looking at next week: Here’s a roundup of official and unofficial events to celebrate inauguration 2021. Food and drink specials, too.

A vibe check:

Trying to channel positivity.

I am not gonna lie, it’s been an extremely challenging week to stay focused. We’re in a weird state of anxious anticipation as we head into inauguration week—for good reason. We’re seeing troops in the Capitol, a new Covid variant in Maryland, and more threats of violence. How are you holding up? What are you doing to stay sane and calm at home? I’m actively avoiding my phone’s screen time reports. I’ve been trying out Yoga With Adriene’s month-long series to get my mind off the news. And I’m doing my best to check in with friends. Here’s hoping we can all have a safe and relaxing weekend.

