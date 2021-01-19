News & Politics

PHOTOS: Anxious, Empty, and Occupied, DC Prepares for Joe Biden’s Inauguration

In a damaged Capitol and a desolate mall, officials conducted a dry-run of the inauguration

Written by | Photographed by
| Published on
