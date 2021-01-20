News & Politics

You Love to See It: Donald Trump Leaves DC

That’s it, folks: Donald Trump left Washington this morning. If you missed it—no one would judge you, the guy’s irrelevant now—here’s a little look at what unfolded.

It was a quiet morning at the White House as Trump ran a few minutes late to get on Marine One. When he and Melania stepped out, they briefly talked to reporters

It’s tough to hear over the helicopter. According to ABC, he ends by saying, “We love the American people, and again, it has been something very special. And I just want to say goodbye but hopefully it’s not a long term goodbye. We’ll see each other again.”

Meanwhile at Black Lives Matter Plaza, right outside the White House, activists blasted “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” as they saw Marine One fly overhead.

At Joint Base Andrews, some people were starting to arrive, including Trump’s family.

But apparently there was a little snag with some of his guests.

The scene was more like a campaign rally than a presidential send-off. The playlist included “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Gloria” (remember when the Trumps were blasting it as they watched the attack on the Capitol? Yeah, Laura Branigan’s people were pissed.)

In his farewell speech, Trump was his typical self: He made it sound like the pandemic was in the past (“as bad as the pandemic was”) the day after the nation hit 400,000 deaths; referred to Covid-19 the “China virus” again; and quipped about possible taxes being raised under Biden (“I hope they don’t raise your taxes, but if they do I told you so”). He did say at least one true thing: “We were not a regular administration.” He concluded by saying “have a good life,” like some bitter ex-boyfriend, and hinted at some mysterious return in the future, like some desperate super-villain.

The small crowd in attendance chanted “USA” and “Thank you, Trump.”

In a move that can only be described as comical, Trump got ready to depart to the tune of “YMCA.”

As Air Force One prepared to lift off, Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” played.

Bye!

 

Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

