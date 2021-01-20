You Love to See It: Donald Trump Leaves DC

That’s it, folks: Donald Trump left Washington this morning. If you missed it—no one would judge you, the guy’s irrelevant now—here’s a little look at what unfolded.

It was a quiet morning at the White House as Trump ran a few minutes late to get on Marine One. When he and Melania stepped out, they briefly talked to reporters

President Trump’s final remarks from the White House. pic.twitter.com/gQhXfS9LC7 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 20, 2021

It’s tough to hear over the helicopter. According to ABC, he ends by saying, “We love the American people, and again, it has been something very special. And I just want to say goodbye but hopefully it’s not a long term goodbye. We’ll see each other again.”

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile at Black Lives Matter Plaza, right outside the White House, activists blasted “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” as they saw Marine One fly overhead.

At Joint Base Andrews, some people were starting to arrive, including Trump’s family.

The scene at JBA pic.twitter.com/y7p8bpajwT — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 20, 2021

But apparently there was a little snag with some of his guests.

…causing a 40 minute wait at the entrance gates. Multiple cars are getting turned away and one person showed up and was arrested on pending felony charges. — Dominique Maria Bonessi (@dbonessi) January 20, 2021

The scene was more like a campaign rally than a presidential send-off. The playlist included “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Gloria” (remember when the Trumps were blasting it as they watched the attack on the Capitol? Yeah, Laura Branigan’s people were pissed.)

In his farewell speech, Trump was his typical self: He made it sound like the pandemic was in the past (“as bad as the pandemic was”) the day after the nation hit 400,000 deaths; referred to Covid-19 the “China virus” again; and quipped about possible taxes being raised under Biden (“I hope they don’t raise your taxes, but if they do I told you so”). He did say at least one true thing: “We were not a regular administration.” He concluded by saying “have a good life,” like some bitter ex-boyfriend, and hinted at some mysterious return in the future, like some desperate super-villain.

The small crowd in attendance chanted “USA” and “Thank you, Trump.”

In a move that can only be described as comical, Trump got ready to depart to the tune of “YMCA.”

The Trump presidency ends as it began: to YMCA pic.twitter.com/AV4iHOdQgV — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 20, 2021

As Air Force One prepared to lift off, Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” played.

You couldn’t pick a better walk off song: pic.twitter.com/cqRmskEZzd — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) January 20, 2021

Bye!

For the final time Next stop, Palm Beach pic.twitter.com/grMH2Ktz66 — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) January 20, 2021

