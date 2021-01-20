Is Purple the New American Color?

While many of today’s inauguration attendees were bedecked in the traditional American colors of red and blue, another hue made a prominent appearance: purple. While the color has long been associated with royalty and power, many on social media have been speculating its use today was in a sartorial show of bipartisanship (Republican red + Democratic blue = purple). Here are some of the guests we saw debuting what might be the new American color.

Kamala Harris

Joe Biden

Breaking News: Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president. With his hand on a five-inch-thick Bible that has been in his family for 128 years, President Biden recited the 35-word oath of office swearing to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution." https://t.co/0TE52oObpE pic.twitter.com/fzev902kN9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 20, 2021

Hillary Clinton

Former Pres. Bill Clinton and former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden. https://t.co/qjeUynJUdz #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/T4eJu0GPee — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2021

Michelle Obama

Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive at the inauguration of Joe Biden.⁠

📷 Rob Carr / Getty pic.twitter.com/AnrDWDcVGP — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021

Amy Klobuchar

First speaker of the day: Senator Amy Klobuchar pic.twitter.com/qHVelgA00D — Jon🐿 (@JonMIPol) January 20, 2021

Elizabeth Warren

Including this sensible plummy puffer from Elizabeth Warren pic.twitter.com/hktYfmvUpE — Elaine Low (@elainelow) January 20, 2021

Rosa DeLauro

What an exciting day! Filled with hope and promise. pic.twitter.com/UKzpKtNORA — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) January 20, 2021

