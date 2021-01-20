News & Politics

Is Purple the New American Color?

Harris, Obama, Biden, and Clinton were all sporting it at the inauguration, perhaps in a show of bipartisanship

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Evy Mages

While many of today’s inauguration attendees were bedecked in the traditional American colors of red and blue, another hue made a prominent appearance: purple. While the color has long been associated with royalty and power, many on social media have been speculating its use today was in a sartorial show of bipartisanship (Republican red + Democratic blue = purple). Here are some of the guests we saw debuting what might be the new American color.

Kamala Harris

Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton

Michelle Obama

Amy Klobuchar

Elizabeth Warren

Rosa DeLauro

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day