The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Bernie Sanders Social Distancing in His Mittens

Okay, yes, we can all collectively agree that Michelle Obama’s inauguration outfit is truly amazing. But can we take a second to talk about Bernie Sanders? Amid a sea of leather gloves and tailored overcoats, everyone’s favorite grumpy senator showed up looking like he’s off to shovel the driveway and then pick up some dried beans at the co-op.

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021

Apparently, Sanders’ mittens were made by a Vermont schoolteacher, who fashioned them out of recycled sweaters and plastic bottles. And it seems as if his coat is the same one from the widely-shared “I am once again…” meme. Because of course Sanders probably only owns one coat.

As it turns out, Sanders—sitting alone in a puffy jacket, mitten-swaddled hands crossed over his chest—is all of us these days.

when mom makes you go to your brother’s hockey game but you just wanted to stay home pic.twitter.com/uE3BNrCjRX — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) January 20, 2021

Out on the town having the time of my life with a bunch of friends pic.twitter.com/Qu7UpVTKgQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 20, 2021

I am once again asking that you not talk to me at parties. pic.twitter.com/b6wzZNv9KG — Obed Manuel (@obedmanuel) January 20, 2021

when I’m early for a movie but didn’t bring a book pic.twitter.com/FCrFnxE3gS — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 20, 2021

In Jewish yoga this pose is: waiting for my wife at Loehmann's pic.twitter.com/Qik7wsZ0ad — Chandra Steele (@ChanSteele) January 20, 2021

When I'm invited to baby showers. pic.twitter.com/zL3s8jbyWt — Anita (@AnitaM86) January 20, 2021

Me waiting for my mom to get out of the Talbots dressing room pic.twitter.com/Ry2ZmzdhbB — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) January 20, 2021

me enjoying an outdoor dining experience pic.twitter.com/Kot5IiGAGR — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) January 20, 2021

When the zoom could’ve been a call pic.twitter.com/vXVnrDcuNk — Ira!!! (@iratheethird) January 20, 2021

this lock screen is going to carry me through the winter pic.twitter.com/EowyyrsR9t — Dave Gershgorn (@davegershgorn) January 20, 2021

Me in high school at the mandatory pep rally when the speaker said “Everyone who’s ready to have a good time get on your feet!" pic.twitter.com/GUSOvvj58Y — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) January 20, 2021

what brooklyn once was // what brooklyn has become pic.twitter.com/J5GCgJZISp — p.e. moskowitz (cool and normal) (@_pem_pem) January 20, 2021

when you go to a party and there are no dogs to hang out with pic.twitter.com/PxAu2WZmEK — MF Doomscrolling (@thecultureofme) January 20, 2021

a very powerful Parent Watching Their Kid’s U7 AYSO Soccer Game aesthetic pic.twitter.com/mhwGhRt2fC — ric sanchez (@ricsanchez) January 20, 2021

If I Don’t Really Fuck With People Like That was a person pic.twitter.com/mRdTMrAMcg — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 20, 2021

me going on dates during a panny pic.twitter.com/bchINP0c0q — Elahe Izadi (@ElaheIzadi) January 20, 2021

Uber is 1 min away and my gay friends still have to do a shot, change their tshirts, and pee pic.twitter.com/DvlWSI0SOa — Celeste Yim (@celestrogen) January 20, 2021

i need this picture to become the new "i would prefer not to" stand in pic.twitter.com/IsUATStFz8 — rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 20, 2021

"I am once again asking for a space heater." https://t.co/2PmfOWFGYE — Daisy Razor-in-candy (@daisy_razor) January 20, 2021

I wanna be Michelle Obama but I know I’m a Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/eHNgvEzAW6 — keesh (@keshiaerica) January 20, 2021

me after my mom told me its too cold to wear my halloween costume this year pic.twitter.com/JEeXmUsTJa — Lauren Migaki (@lmigaki) January 20, 2021

When Garth leaves the stage without doing Friends in Low Places pic.twitter.com/0Wt1oty8xt — Connor Newcomb (@ConnorNewcomb_) January 20, 2021

