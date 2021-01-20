News & Politics

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Bernie Sanders Social Distancing in His Mittens

Thank you to everyone's favorite grumpy senator.

Written by
| Published on
Screenshot via Twitter.

Okay, yes, we can all collectively agree that Michelle Obama’s inauguration outfit is truly amazing. But can we take a second to talk about Bernie Sanders? Amid a sea of leather gloves and tailored overcoats, everyone’s favorite grumpy senator showed up looking like he’s off to shovel the driveway and then pick up some dried beans at the co-op.

Apparently, Sanders’ mittens were made by a Vermont schoolteacher, who fashioned them out of recycled sweaters and plastic bottles. And it seems as if his coat is the same one from the widely-shared “I am once again…” meme. Because of course Sanders probably only owns one coat.

As it turns out, Sanders—sitting alone in a puffy jacket, mitten-swaddled hands crossed over his chest—is all of us these days.

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day