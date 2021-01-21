OVME (pronounced “of me”), the rapidly growing national medical aesthetics brand, will officially open the doors to its first Washington, DC-area location on January 25. Located in Bethesda Row at 4921 Elm Street, OVME’s new Bethesda studio will help women and men look and feel their best via a bespoke selection of minimally invasive cosmetic services.

OVME has cultivated a high-profile following for its luxury offerings and developed a reputation as an industry disrupter due to its tech-enabled approach to cosmetic services. Loved by celebrities, socialites and influencers, such as Tinsley Mortimer, Colin Egglesfield, Uche Nwosu and Madeline Ford, the brand now has studios in seven cities across the US, with Bethesda, Maryland and Houston, Texas locations opening in January, and seven more to follow later in 2021.

To celebrate the OVME Bethesda studio launch, OVME is offering 20% off all appointments booked prior to the January 25 grand opening. OVME is also offering its Elite membership at the VIP founding member rate of $79.20 per month for the life of the membership (regularly $99). Elite members receive weekly B12 shots and a complimentary signature facial or chemical peel monthly in addition to discounts off all services and retail products, same-day Botox appointments, and exclusive access to OVME events.

“We’re beyond thrilled to bring OVME to Bethesda. There is so much culture, history and vibrancy in the DMV,” says Dr. Mark McKenna, founder and CEO of OVME. “We’re looking forward to integrating ourselves into the fabric of this community – we’re ready to serve.”

OVME’s new Bethesda location is a sleek, contemporary studio with five treatment rooms, including dedicated rooms for laser procedures and hydration therapy. OVME prefers a natural and youthful approach to aesthetic medicine and offers a variety of services that help clients feel confident, refreshed and comfortable in their own skin. Team OVME provides solutions for age-appropriate skin health through a variety of medical aesthetic services, including Botox, dermal fillers, laser resurfacing, photo facials, and OVME HydraFacials®. OVME’s “moss wall” skincare boutique features a curated roster of products from popular brands like SkinMedica and Revision, along with OVME’s own line of medical grade skincare products.

About OVME

OVME, pronounced “of me,” is a medical aesthetic enterprise and empowerment brand that connects aspirational women and men with skilled health care providers and creative caregivers in select cities nationwide. OVME combines a bespoke selection of minimally invasive cosmetic services for age-appropriate skin health with contemporary yet welcoming retail boutiques that promise to deliver the “Fountain Ov You®.” Made up of like-energized thought leaders and status-quo challengers, the OVME team adheres to exacting standards of excellence and unwavering attention to detail, combining community and culture with superior cosmetic results. For more information, visit ovme.com and follow OVME on Facebook and Instagram.