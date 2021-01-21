News & Politics

PHOTOS: Scenes From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Inauguration

What it looked like on the ground at the heavily guarded, socially distanced event.

Written by | Photographed by
| Published on
PHOTOS: Scenes From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Inauguration

 

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.