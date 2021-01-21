There Are Now 117 Federal Cases Against Participants in the Capitol Siege. They’re Mostly Middle-Aged Guys.

A new project George Washington University’s Program on Extremism offers a by-the-numbers breakdown of the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6. A few current stats:

117: Current number of federal cases against participants.

41 years old: Average age of charged participants.

30-39 years old: Age of the highest number of charged participants.

102: Cases against men.

15: Cases against women.

8: Number of Virginia residents who have been charged.

5: Number of Maryland residents who have been charged.

1: Number of DC residents who have been charged.

The highest number of cases were brought against residents of Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New York. A full list of cases, both federal and non-federal, are included on the project’s webpage, which will be updated with any new information.

Join the conversation!