News & Politics

There Are Now 117 Federal Cases Against Participants in the Capitol Siege. They’re Mostly Middle-Aged Guys.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Evy Mages

A new project George Washington University’s Program on Extremism offers a by-the-numbers breakdown of the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6. A few current stats:

117: Current number of federal cases against participants.

41 years old: Average age of charged participants.

30-39 years old: Age of the highest number of charged participants.

102: Cases against men.

15: Cases against women.

8: Number of Virginia residents who have been charged.

5: Number of Maryland residents who have been charged.

1: Number of DC residents who have been charged.

The highest number of cases were brought against residents of Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New York. A full list of cases, both federal and non-federal, are included on the project’s webpage, which will be updated with any new information.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day