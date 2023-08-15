George Washington University Unveils Logos for New “Revolutionaries” Nickname

George Washington University’s new nickname now has an accompanying new look: The university has begun to roll out a visual identity for the “Revolutionaries” moniker, which replaced “Colonials.”

The school’s buff-and-blue colors remain in the new designs, which will start to appear on signs on the school’s campus at the end of this month. (Classes for the fall semester begin on August 24.) Merch with the new logos will appear in the campus shop as well.

The moniker is sometimes shortened to “Revs,” and the logo for the complete name appears to nod to the Washington Monument in the first “I” in its name.

The university continues to phase out the Colonials name, it says in a press release about the new logos. Among the stragglers that will also get renamed: Its internal temp-staffing service is now named GW Temps rather than Colonial Temps; its “Colonial Cash” service is now Campus Cash; and its printing service will no longer be named Colonial Printing–it’s GW Printing now.

