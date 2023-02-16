Go…Blue Fog? GWU Announces New Nickname Options

There are ten possible new nicknames for George Washington University, the university announced Wednesday. The contenders are:

Ambassadors

Blue Fog

Catalysts

Fireworks

Independents

Monumentals

Revolutionaries

Sentinels

Squad

Truth

GWU decided to shed its old moniker, the Colonials, last year after several years of debate. The old nickname, a university official said at the time, “no longer does the work that a moniker should—namely, unifying the campus behind our academic and athletic institutional aspirations.”

The university announced last month that “Hippos,” a name with some historical purchase at the university, would not be among the finalists. “Blue Fog” appears to be a reference to the school’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood. Some of the names on this list were leaked earlier this month by someone who claimed to have been part of a focus group.

The university plans a “Moniker Madness” campaign beginning Thursday, with opportunities to comment on the names online and at a basketball game on March 4. GWU will then winnow the list to several finalists.