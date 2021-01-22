DC’s International Spy Museum Will Reopen This Weekend

DC’s International Spy Museum will reopen on January 23, a day after select Phase Two activities are allowed to resume. The museum will temporarily institute a new schedule, welcoming visitors only from Friday to Sunday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser originally mandated that Phase Two activities like museums and indoor dining pause operations from December 23 to January 15. However, in light of continued risks posed by the pandemic, plus newly heightened security concerns, the order was extended until January 22.

Tickets to the Spy Museum must be purchased in advance. In accordance with DC rules, no more than 250 people will be allowed on each floor. The Spy Museum plans to return to a daily schedule on March 1.

