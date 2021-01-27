News & Politics

Virginia’s Tightened Covid Restrictions Will Extend Through February

Gatherings will still be capped at 10, and Virginians still have a modified stay-at-home order.

Virginia governor Ralph Northam is extending the executive order that tightens the state’s Covid-19 restrictions. It will now be in place through the end of February. Northam made the announcement today during a press conference held in Richmond.

The original set of restrictions went into effect December 14, and they were set to expire January 31. The governor cited rising Covid-19 cases as the reason for the extension. “This is no time to let down our guard,” he said.

Under the order, Virginians are supposed to stay in their homes from midnight until 5 AM, unless for essential reasons such as buying food or traveling to-and-from work. Additionally, public gatherings of over 10 people are prohibited, masks are required at indoor public settings and outdoor public settings where folks are closer than six-feet-apart, and numbers at sporting events are capped. The restrictions on restaurant capacity remain in place, as do the guidelines on social distancing and sanitization. Additionally, all dining establishments must close by midnight.

