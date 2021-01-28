News & Politics

Of Course Ella Emhoff Got a Modeling Contract. She’s Already Mastered the Art of Posing

Just check out her Instagram.

DOD Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II via Flickr.
On January 20, Kamala Harris became vice president. And at the very same time, her step-daughter Ella Emhoff became a fashion star.

Just one week later, the New York Times reports that Emhoff—a 21 year-old fashion student/designer—has landed a modeling contract with IMG, the agency that also just signed inaugural poet Amanda Gorman. 

Emhoff is no stranger to the world of fashion. She is currently studying at Parsons School of Design, with a focus on textiles and apparel. Striped knitwear is her specialty, and she has plans to unveil a colorful new line this year. The Second Daughter has also tried her hand at modeling in the past, stepping in front of the camera for artsy mini-magazine Buffalo Zine.

But a scroll through Emhoff’s Instagram shows she’s already nailed the selfie. 

 

