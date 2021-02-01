Cannabidiol is in hot demand, thanks to the increasing number of nations and countries taking part to make the use of marijuana completely legal.

It helps patients overcome many different ailments and incapacities, such as reducing nausea, alleviating anxiety, managing discomfort, and treating epilepsy. Out of all the CBD products, hemp flower is considered a frontrunner due to its bioavailability.

So, if you have been on the hunt for the best brands selling the finest quality CBD flowers, we hope you can find a companion in our review. Besides sharing our top recommendations to promote a more convenient shopping experience, we also have answers to those fiery questions!

A Close Look at the Best CBD Flowers

Cheef Botanicals – Highest Quality & Value Cannaflower – Wide Variety of Strains CBD American Shaman – Best Variety of CBG Secret Nature – Quality Strain at a Fair Price Tweedle Farms – Best Sustainable CBD Flower

Criteria for Choosing CBD Flowers

The marketplace continuously booms with a wide array of CBD products. And, increasingly more companies dominate the industrial hemp. Sifting hundreds of promising brands and plenty of products is definitely tricky. As such, we come up with specific criteria to help boil down the top picks.

● Brand Reputation

Any brand can promote and sell any variation of CBD hemp buds. But the question, is it reliable and widely endorsed? Don’t fall into the trap of the “appealing” offers they claim. Check what customers have to say about the company and its team. You can visit the official website and look for proof that speaks volumes about their credibility.

● Cultivation Process

The hemp bud must be naturally grown and processed, which means no trace compounds or pesticides in the final package. Hemp strains from America are generally a better option as it closely follows stringent federal regulations compared to those from other parts of the world. From growing to harvesting to going through the final processing system, the strains are totally free from noxious elements.

● Testing Transparency

CBD flowers cannot assure it will provide nothing but complete relief. You surely want to know what is going inside the hemp flower and how it undergoes a manufacturing method. Transparency is the key. Be sure you have access to the company’s COAs, which are usually posted on their websites. It includes the content level of each substance and updates the information regularly.

● Shopping Experience

Online shopping must be convenient to establish a strong brand reputation and long-term client satisfaction. You want to settle for a company that cares a lot about its consumers, just as how it provides subtle care for its CBD products.

So, upon choosing these brands, we make sure they comply with satisfactory customer service. We also checked how they do well regarding online support and marketing.

Our Pick of the Best CBD Flowers

Hemp is a natural bio-accumulator. It accrues agricultural toxins, which include fertilizers and pesticides. Therefore, it’s crucial to source your CBD flowers from companies that implement ecological and organic farming. You are not only guaranteed to have safer hemp flowers on the table. You also get to support the excessive labor of local farmers.

Our top 5 CBD flower brands below are licensed and renowned, with a wealth of product varieties at your disposal. Have your share of cannabidiol strains and receive potent beneficial effects without the dangers of getting high.

Best CBD Flowers

#1. Cheef Botanicals – Highest Quality & Value

First on our list is the top CBD flower brand of the year, Cheef Botanicals. It has been serving the CBD market for the past few years with its premium hemp buds and flowers – all of which are extremely rich in CBD. The hemp is 100% naturally grown in the United States and contains no additives. Customers can buy the flower strains either in a bottle or pre-rolled package.

It currently offers more than 20 high-potency flower strains, with Lifter as one of the most famous varieties. It bagged the 2020 Golden Grow Award. Each of their packages is free from lactose, gluten, and artificial preservatives or additives. Cheef Botanicals is passionate about organic techniques, and you will mainly see them in all the formulas they produce.

Flower Strain Varieties

Northern Lights

As one of the most widely known strains in cannabis culture, this CBD variant of Northern Lights packs quite a punch. It has an earthy yet sweet flavor profile, and is made of 100% pure hemp. The strain has over 20% cannabidiol, which will make you feel sedated and relaxed. It’s no wonder this is their most popular strain.

Sour Space Candy

Its name might be already giving you a hint about its flavor profile but wait until you experience its full potential. It boasts 20.66 percent CBD content available in medium and large-sized packs. It may give you a cumbersome and compact taste, but the effects are uplifting enough to discard. If you also want a natural aid to improve your focus and mood, this one is the way to go.

Lifter

Here comes the awarded CBD flower strain. It has a blend of syrupy, sour smell and taste with redwood and lemon zest as the dominant flavors. There’s 18% CBD content similar to Hawaiian Haze. Ideal if you need a mood booster, especially during tense situations.

CBG Flower

CBG Flower might be less popular than other varieties we have here, but its potentials are too good to ignore. Aside from having high levels of CBG (21.8%), it only has a smaller quantity of THC (1%).

Sour Diesel

Both seasoned and new CBD users may be delighted to find natural relief from this classic, fast-acting strain. Being quick to enter your endocannabinoid doesn’t mean it is risky. In fact, the amount of THC contained in each package is only minimal – around 0.094%. As for the CBD, it constitutes about 20.165 percent. The bud has a green color with a pungent smell.

Brand Reputation

Organic and natural are always attached to the brand’s name. It prides itself on having locally hemp-derived products. While relatively new, it is one of the few brands with an impeccable status in the cannabis market.

Cultivation Process

The company collaborates with farm enthusiasts in Oregon and Colorado to grow their hemp flowers. Aside from being GMO-free, their products have been tested by third-party labs. Compared to other CBD companies, we can say that Cheef Botanicals has an extra edge in its cultivation process since it implements rigorous steps to test each variation of the same product.

Testing Transparency

Another thing we love about this brand is the extensive lab testing results that anyone can access online. From hemp source and potency to fertilizers to residual solvents, they test everything to ensure the finished products are high-quality and safe for consumption. In case you did not find specific information about the product’s content, you can contact the team, and you’ll surely get a quick response.

Shopping Experience

The website is generally straightforward, user-friendly, and easy to navigate. Browsing through products and placing an order will only kill a few minutes or an hour, depending on your selection process. It offers prompt and friendly customer support within twelve hours on every occasion.

Our Verdict

Cheef Botanical won’t disappoint if you are looking for the finest quality CBD flowers without exceeding your budget limit. It has been helping the industry thrive with its range of hemp strains. The refund policy is a unique advantage. It is safe to say that almost all CBD users are big fans of this brand.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on Cheef Botanicals CBD Flower from the Official Site.

#2. Cannaflower – Best For Relaxation

Cannaflower features a large assortment of CBD flower strains with high transparency and effective branding. These make Cannaflower our second-best pick. Unlike similar brands, it provides consumers with a step-by-step analysis of where they source their hemp alongside the processing techniques.

Couple it up with a top-quality product collection, and you will have a powerful combo. And you won’t even need hundreds of dollars to start with!

Bubba Kush and Special Sauce are among the favorites. Perfect for relaxation with a very stimulating flavor profile. Lifter is another variation we can recommend. Use it for creative work or as a daytime mood enhancer. Almost all strains listed on their site have at least 15% cannabidiol – strong enough even for the most experienced smokers.

Cannaflower is a brand to trust when it comes to high standards for raw hemp buds and flowers. Smoking should be an overall pleasing experience with no secondary effects, which this brand’s product upholds.

There are tons of options you can sort through the website. You can relax knowing there’s the right product for your desired taste or effects.

Brand Reputation

Cannaflower was previously known as Berkshire CBD. It is a family-operated company based in Vermont. Everything it does is merely focused on quality. All the products are safe and legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.

Cultivation Process

The CBD flowers are all organic, hand-trimmed, and preserved at a premium degree, which results in optimal quality CBD flower strains. Cannaflower makes use of certified organic fertilizers. We especially like the idea that they have their own farm to produce hemp. That means they have supreme control throughout the entire process and guarantee the final product’s freshness.

Testing Transparency

Samples from all batches of hemp flower are directed to a reliable third-party lab. They conduct a comprehensive examination of the amount of terpenes and CBD profiles. Moreover, they look for pesticides, heavy metals, and other hints of uncleanliness. Each strain product holds an Original Certificate of Analysis (COA) readily accessible on the website.

Shopping Experience

Cannaflower also boasts a handy and beginner-friendly website. As such, we found the shopping experience to be easy. Their products are well-categorized for quicker navigation. And once you click a particular product, all the information is presented on your computer screen.

By spending over 50 dollars, you can take advantage of free shipping. Choose from 5 different types of CBD flower strains at a competitive price tag. And if you’re lucky, you might get coupons and discounts. A wholesale program is also available. It is a perfect option for those looking to cut down their overall expense.

Our Verdict

Whether you are looking for a CBD product to ease anxiety or purely want to enjoy its several health benefits, Cannaflower has tons of products you will definitely love having.

Everything the farm produces is all-natural and undergoes visual checkup, testing, and spotless packaging before handing it out to the users. The latter is what we also find interesting as it can make a perfect gift for a family member or friend who’s a big lover of CBD.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on CannaFlower CBD Flower from the Official Site.

#3. CBD American Shaman – Best Variety of CBD

We consider CBD American Shaman another leader when it comes to organic, terpene-rich CBD products. It has one of the most versatile collections of hemp flower strains on the market. Other than oil and flowers, the company also offers some sensational lotions and topical creams.

The hemp flower isn’t the cheapest, though. You can be confident, however, knowing they are made with quality and safety in mind.

They are also environmentally friendly and non-GMO. Finding the product suitable for you won’t be too difficult. The strains are available in an array of varieties and forms.

Consumers with a disability or chronic condition will significantly benefit from buying from CBD American Shaman. Thanks to its Compassionate Care Program, you may become eligible for 30 percent off for the product of your choice.

Brand Reputation

CBD American Shaman has one of the reputable names in the hemp industry. It teams up with cultivators from around the US to help them grow, cure, and manufacture all of their hemp products.

These are rich in terpene with a decent amount of cannabidiol to maximize their medicinal benefits. Innovation seems like their hobby. It utilizes proprietary nanotechnology, so its products will achieve a bioavailability of up to nine times!

Cultivation Process

The company implements a sustainable micro-farming method with complete control over quality. It obtains its hemp from Colorado and Kentucky. Aside from its hand-picked CBD products, CBD American Shaman is also renowned for providing genuine support for the local farms that grow GMO-free, organic harvests.

Testing Transparency

With the advanced Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography, the company authenticates each product in its offering. The results are provided online, along with the product description and other details for quick access.

The only issue we found on the site is the inconsistency of information. You can try sending an email or calling the team just in case.

Shopping Experience

When it comes to ease of shopping, CBD American Shaman definitely delivers. The website is professional and neat-looking with all the facts and statistics you need to make an informed buying choice. The products are easy to spot with just a few scrolls. Don’t worry about losing on its lake of product line ups. There’s a filter search you can find on the product section’s leftward side.

Other upsides are the outstanding customer service and up to 45 days money-back guarantee. Though, this is only applicable for any orders carried out on the website. Otherwise, you only have until 30 days to return your order in case of dissatisfaction. The team also offers discounts and coupons, so better watch out for them.

Our Verdict

CBD American Shaman maintains an admirable reputation by providing quality hemp products at a wide range of options. From topicals to tinctures to flower strains, there is no dull moment leafing through the web sections and eventually, finding the perfect investment.

However, do bear in mind that they cost substantially more than equal strains with the same level of pureness and safety. Just be sure to visit the website for updated offers to receive a sizable price cut.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on CBD American Shaman CBD Flower from the Official Site.

#4. Secret Nature – Quality Strains at a Fair Price

When searching around for cannabidiol hemp flowers you want something that can deliver the strongest effects possible at a reasonable price. Yes, we’re talking about Secret Nature!

The 13 different hemp flower strains offer a wide variety of quality buds at a great price. For instance, Citron appeals to CBD users who prefer a clean and lemon-flavored cannabidiol flower. Love fruity and sugary taste? The Frosted Kush is perfect for your palate! It is an Indica strain with notes of fresh berries and cupcake topping. You definitely won’t forget this aromatic profile, that’s for sure.

Brand Reputation

Secret Nature was first introduced in 2017. It is the innovation of a group of holistic professionals and cannabis operators – intending to deliver top-tier CBD extracts and flowers on a consistent basis. It specializes in itself as an artisan CBD, which means you may need to break your pocket with its costly price tags.

However, this flaw alone should not reject you from discovering its range of offerings. Secret Nature has found worldwide recognition and loyal buyers since its first inception.

Cultivation Process

The company takes a more radical tactic to the art of cultivating hemp flowers. It is known for its small-batch production method. The hemp derives from Colorado and Oregon in the United States. Contaminated substances, such as chemical fertilizers, are its finite enemy.

The creators put the health of their consumers first. Hence, the use of eco-friendly and organic procedures and machinery. You can take the edible flavor of hemp strains without being anxious about impurities.

Testing Transparency

With Secret Nature’s high transparency, you get a crystal-clear idea of what you’re putting inside your body.

It uses CannaSafe and SC Labs for its third-party lab tests. The results are published in the product section. So, you can click on a specific product to confirm if it is devoid of any form of contaminants. The data also includes the exact fraction of terpene and CBD present in the strains.

Shopping Experience

Stopping by Secret Nature’s website will give you a relaxed and smooth browsing experience. It features a modern, down to earth appearance and speedy clicks. Security is another facet that this brand promotes, and you can verify it from signing up to placing an order and checking out.

Anyone can avail of the free shipping once you reach the maximum spend of more than $100. Full refund on unopened or defective items within thirty days. It ships internationally, which is an extra advantage since some companies do not offer such.

Our Verdict

Secret Nature is a trustworthy brand specializing in top-quality cannabidiol-rich flowers. These are available in pre-rolled forms and canisters. And contrary to its name, the brand consistently practices openness on how their products will affect individuals through the COAs they release. Premium packaging, 100% organic strains, rave client reviews, and excellent customer support. Do we need to say more?

Click here to Get the Best Deal on Secret Nature’s CBD Flower from the Official Site.

#5. Tweedle Farms – Best Sustainable CBD Flower

To finish off our list, we have Tweedle Farms and its sustainable, healthy varieties of cannabidiol flower strains. Each has a varying degree of potency to keep you retorting for something new and optimizing your wellness. One genial thing about this brand is the different arrangements of strains they offer.

For instance, you can buy the AC/DC strain in a shake or small buds or the White CBG in a shake or indoor buds. There’s a room for everyone!

The Sour Space Candy is one of its popular CBD varieties. A green, lush strain with a luscious flavor profile and earthy, piquant smell. The potency configuration comprises A Pinene, Myrcene, Terpinolene, etc. With its soothing and relaxing effects, use it as a daytime smoke.

The upshots are comfortable and light to start your tedious day. In addition to flower strains, you can also find several tinctures, edibles, and topicals, ranging from sizes and efficacies. The flower strains are available as pre-rolls in singles to 4-count variety packages.

Best-seller Strain Varieties

Four Strain Mystery Sample

Transform your smoking experience with this incredible offering from Tweedle Farms. Containing four dominant, CBD-rich strains you can switch up anytime you need something new to boost your enjoyment.

Special Sauce

As its name suggests, this type of strain is exceptionally unique and special. It has a palatable blend of hoppy notes and berries.

Brand Reputation

Tweedle Farms is a family-operated CBD company based in Oregon, US. While their plants are not certified organic, you can have an assurance they are supplied with fertilizers, pesticides, or atomizers that will put consumer’s health in great danger. Their hemp flower is terpene rich.

Cultivation Process

Since the company owns the farms where they grow and crop the hemp, purity is labeled in each product. They have full authority on the cultivation process – from seed to sale. Only a little processing is involved. The flowers mostly have 0.3% THC or below, which is a permissible requirement within the state.

Testing Transparency

Each flower strain is lab-tested – displaying the diversified portfolio of CBDs usually found on the product page. What you will obtain is a strain in its purest form with synergistic effects. Get to know the profile analysis of THC, CBDa, terpene, and cannabidiol.

Shopping Experience

Being very straightforward, Tweedle Farms won’t make your online shopping experience a hassle. Every page is no waste as it contains full information from the menu to product sections to customer assistance. The team tends to respond to any queries or concerns whenever, so go and see for yourself.

The package will arrive at your doorstep in a plant-based compostable bag. The resealable zip lock ensures the strain will maintain its freshness until the last bit. There are rewards programs and discounts available for buyers.

Our Verdict

With Tweedle Farms, you are getting sustainable, healthy flower strains while saving more dollars for future expenses. Their online catalog is regularly for ease of mind. Choose from a wide variety of outdoor or indoor grown hemp strains. Otherwise, pick from its greenhouse-grown variations such as Silver Haze. Also available in pre-rolls for convenient use.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on Tweedle Farms CBD Flower from the Official Site.

Hemp Buds vs. Marijuana

It is easy to confuse hemp flowers with marijuana. It is true that both are cannabis plants. But as opposed to some misconceptions, they are different variations. Let’s look at how hemp buds and marijuana clash in terms of CBD and THC content as well as their purported usage.

Hemp Flowers

CBD flowers come from the female hemp plant. Once ripened, the plant produces a bud that contains a stream of terpenes and cannabinoids. It claims to provide several health benefits when devoured by humans.

However, keep in mind that hemp buds do not possess identical look or similar effects. It depends on the amount of terpene and cannabinoids present. Different strains have different concentrations.

Here’s a quick summary of what makes hemp-derived flower distinct from marijuana:

3% THC concentration

1 to 30% CBD concentration

Non-psychoactive

Legal in the US and most countries

A tetrahydrocannabinol content of 0.3% is the legal basis of hemp bud’s safe consumption. It is popular for providing respite from chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and sleep. Moreover, the flower is beneficial in improving appetite and reducing insomnia and sleep issues. It can even help lessen the symptoms associated with severe illnesses.

Marijuana Flowers

There have been hullabaloos surrounding the medicinal use of marijuana. Nevertheless, it has proven to treat mild symptoms such as nausea to moderate health problems like rheumatism.

It can even aid in slowing and suppressing the growth of cancer cells. People with glaucoma and Alzheimer’s also found relief from this cannabis plant. While it is powerfully beneficial, it is still considered less favorable due to its high THC content.

Below are what composes marijuana flowers:

4% to 30% THC concentration

1% to 25% CBD concentration

Psychoactive

Illegal in most US regions and several other countries

Can CBD Flower Make You High?

Regardless of the growing popularity, many are still worried about the possible side effects of using CBD. And one predominant concern you’ll often come across is whether it will get you high just as marijuana does.

The conclusive answer is no. It should not get you high since it is a non-psychoactive substance. Which means you cannot expect any heady side effects. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the one responsible for kicking your brain. A quality hemp bud must contain a high amount of cannabinoid and zero or at least a lower amount of THC.

What the flower does instead is to provide your body with a significant boost against exhaustion, mood fluctuations, and common sicknesses. It is essential to know the THC’s content and potency, also whether it is aptly grown and verified.

Is It Legal to Buy CBD Flowers Online?

We have mentioned that hemp flower is currently legal in all US states and many other countries, so yes, buying it online won’t put your identity nor money at peril. You can find hundreds of CBD products here, and many websites sell their versions of cannabidiol flowers.

The 2018 Farm Bill specifies the law that approves the idea of growing, harvesting, and owning cannabis Sativa plants as long as the THC content is 0.3 percent or lower. States that allow the cultivation of hemp plants hold a government-issued license.

The EU considers hemp flowers entirely legal to grow and sell, although it should be EIHA-licensed, plus the THC content is less than 0.2 percent. Switzerland also supports CBD and makes the distribution legal. They favor it over smoking tobacco.

And while it can be administered to humans, the Food Standard Agency (FSA) persuades individuals to be very careful in taking cannabidiol products. Certain groups of people are highly encouraged not to consume any amount of the substance, or else their health may likely suffer from extreme complications. These include breastfeeding or pregnant, anyone who is under medications, and lastly, children and toddlers.

Will CBD Flower Show Up In A Drug Test?

Offices and agencies employ mandatory drug testing. Hence, the concern of showing the traces of CBD flowers on your drug test.

Under ordinary situations, CBD does not tend to show up on drug tests. But since it has a 0.3% THC level, the possibility is somewhat evident. Particularly with the development of technology, even the smallest verge of the substance can be spotted inside your body. But don’t fret yet! It will still depend on the type of test you will be taking.

Consider also when you will take the drug test. It is best not to consume CBD flower strains a few days or weeks beforehand to ensure it won’t come up in the test result. It is known to have a fast and prolonged effect on the body system.

What Makes CBD Flower Premium Quality? Top 3 Things to Look For

Several factors constitute the best hemp flower, but we have three important traits in mind. These will help you separate the hype products from the authentic ones.

Terpenes

Terpenes are what make your overall experience highly affable when consuming CBD flower strains. Thanks to its exceptional flavor profile and fragrance. A 2018 study highlights its anxiolytic effect on human bodies.

Limonene, Myrcene, Pinene, Linalool, and Caryophyllene are among the beneficial forms of terpene available. You will know which type is used in a product by checking the COA profile of a company.

CBD Content

Next to terpene is the amount of CBD contained in the formula. It gives therapeutic benefits to promote healthy wellbeing. The average ratio of CBD ranges from 10% to 15%. However, there are also brands with as much as 20% or higher.

Processing Methods

If CBD oils need to undergo a quality extraction process, such as CO2, the same goes for CBD flowers as well. Does the company cut and preserve them properly? To what degree the hemp buds fall when talking about the organic source? These are just some of the critical questions that require an accurate understanding.

You don’t need to be an expert at distinguishing a quality strain product. Check its appearance, odor, and feel. Does it emit a weird smell? Perhaps the texture feels somewhat damp, or it still has seeds inside. These are simple indications that you are getting a low-quality flower strain.

In Conclusion : Should You Opt For CBD Flower?

We can say that CBD is enjoying an incredible and speedy evolution, agree? From oil and extracts to CBD creams, we now have hemp flower strains to add to your relief treatment kits. It is the pool of products that might be discouraging you.

Whatever the case for turning to CBD flowers – be that relieving pains, appetite, or symptoms-related conditions – our recommendation is to go with any of the flower strains we have listed above.

They have a decent amount of cannabinoids and THC in each package and work with reliable third-party lab tests. They also go the extra mile to promote ease of shopping and an excellent user experience. You can be confident that what you will be getting is purely organic and natural.