DC Got More Than Enough Snow to Make Some Excellent Snowpeople

This weekend’s big storm wasn’t the blockbuster many had hoped for, but in a region that’s barely seen any snow for a couple years, two to four inches was enough for a snowball fight, and definitely sufficient to make a decent snow humanoid. Here are some of the snowfolks we spotted on social media.

We were going for the biggest snowman in DC. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/NIzWygjkjW — Joel Schmidgall (@joelschmidgall) January 31, 2021

We had some cool visitors on the National Mall today to check out the fresh snow #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/y9wXBtvZCr — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) January 31, 2021

Related:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Cluderay (@tcluderay)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CVP (@cvanbu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Stalun (@caroljeanphotography)

Toasting the first real snow in the DC Metro in ages. Could go for a bit more, but just enough to build an abominable snowman. @capitalweather #snowday #snow ❄️🌨️☃️ pic.twitter.com/m26sQ5NBLh — Paul Fucito (@pfucito) January 31, 2021

And, because we live where we do, there were some topical snow creations:

Of course.

It’s DC – of course someone made a Bernie snowman. (H/t my son) pic.twitter.com/4Y3jAbOr1h — Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) January 31, 2021