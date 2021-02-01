DC Got More Than Enough Snow to Make Some Excellent Snowpeople

This weekend’s big storm wasn’t the blockbuster many had hoped for, but in a region that’s barely seen any snow for a couple years, two to four inches was enough for a snowball fight, and definitely sufficient to make a decent snow humanoid. Here are some of the snowfolks we spotted on social media.
We were going for the biggest snowman in DC. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/NIzWygjkjW
— Joel Schmidgall (@joelschmidgall) January 31, 2021
We had some cool visitors on the National Mall today to check out the fresh snow #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/y9wXBtvZCr
— National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) January 31, 2021
Toasting the first real snow in the DC Metro in ages. Could go for a bit more, but just enough to build an abominable snowman. @capitalweather #snowday #snow ❄️🌨️☃️ pic.twitter.com/m26sQ5NBLh
— Paul Fucito (@pfucito) January 31, 2021
Snowman @MarysShrine DC … pic.twitter.com/DbW9Po5Vml
— Msgr Brian Bransfield (@BrianBransfield) January 31, 2021
Outside making snowman's in SE DC #FOX5SnowDay @TuckerFox5 pic.twitter.com/tgtNUqgCk3
— Corey Love (@love_corey) January 31, 2021
And, because we live where we do, there were some topical snow creations:
News: National Guard now recruiting snowmen @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/MwBJtGQYG5
— Tyler Bartlam (@tylerbartlam5) January 31, 2021
Of course.
It’s DC – of course someone made a Bernie snowman. (H/t my son) pic.twitter.com/4Y3jAbOr1h
— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) January 31, 2021