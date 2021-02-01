It’s no doubt that, deciding where to begin your next chapter in Washington, DC comes with many considerations, whether you’re new to town – or a veteran Washingtonian.

NOVEL South Capitol makes that decision easy for you. From the moment residents enter the front doors, the level of hospitality is beyond compare and NOVEL’s signature services exceed every expectation. With carefully considered design, unmatched access to some of DC’s best neighborhood hot spots – including the Esquire recognized ABC Pony right downstairs – and an unparalleled amenity package, it’s undeniable why NOVEL’s apartment homes stand out from the crowd. From sidewalk to rooftop and all the spaces in between, you’re placed at the center of it all.

Seamless Neighborhood Conveniences

NOVEL lets you live and commute with ease from the Navy Yard Metro and write your own definition of living well in the District.

Positioned where the Hill, the Waterfront, the Ballpark district and historic Downtown DC all intersect, you’ll find an easier commute and ideal setting for every kind of adventure. With endless opportunities for exploration, DC’s best award-winning restaurants to uncover, unique retailers to support and historically iconic landmarks to visit, NOVEL’s value in a connected location speaks for itself.

Unparalleled Amenities & Top-Notch Services for a Luxury Living Experience

Uncover dramatic escapes right at home, where work-from-home conveniences and sanctuary-filled spaces come standard. Perks are essentials here, including multiple indoor and outdoor co-working spaces, an elevated library with its charming backdrop of lush greenery, two expansive fitness and yoga suites in both East and West towers, green alternatives like electric car charging, curated grab-and-go resident events and even luxuries reserved exclusively for pets. Here, residents enjoy surprises and delights in the lobby, friendly competitions with neighbors and community giveaways, and are even able to reserve time in NOVEL’s picturesque igloo for memorable, socially distant moments on the rooftop during the winter months.

Adding to the rich experience is the award-winning, on-site retailer, ABC Pony. Without ever leaving home, you can enjoy inspired menu items from this day-to-night all day café and eatery that explores the intersectionality between Italian and Asian cuisines. With crafted coffee and adventurous dining, your morning coffee or evening cocktail run just got a whole lot simpler.

Complete Your Next Chapter

NOVEL offers luxuriously designed apartments with a variety of versatile floor plans, fitted with transitional studio to spacious three-bedroom apartment residences, designed with sophistication and comfort in mind. Every apartment residence offers sweeping windows, cozy nooks to make your own, modern finishes and sophisticated style. From the warm hello to the statement-making rooftop views of the Capitol, NOVEL welcomes you home with style.

Visit NovelSouthCapitol.com to schedule a personalized in-person, self-guided or virtual tour and start your next chapter today. And lease now to enjoy up to two months of free rent on select residences.*

